Why go with a single when you can run twins? Scania's André Arm and Jason Rendle

Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S04Ep02 featuring André Arm and Jason Rendle (Scania Australia) © Bulwarks and Bulldust Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S04Ep02 featuring André Arm and Jason Rendle (Scania Australia) © Bulwarks and Bulldust

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 17 Mar 02:44 PDT

Absolutely! It's time to pin the throttles and get this craft out of the hole and up on the plane. As Scania Australia's PR Manager says, "Great work. You covered a lot of ground in this interview." Indeed we do from models and horsepower, boat design to consumption, rating, duty cycle, and load, to emissions, batteries to hybrid, it is all here. Settle in a serious, yet fun and enjoyable bit of passage making.

We also take a bit of a deep dive into the very new Scania Di13 inline six which is going to be available 'at over' 1000hp!!!! There is a massive benefit to applying the learnings from Scania Trucks and Buses to marine applications in the recreational and commercial markets.

Join the Bulwarks and Bulldust panel comprised of Wally Tench, World Champion Tom Barry-Cotter and John Curnow, as they put André in the Regista Alta high Director's Chair, and Jason in the Besenzoni Captain's Chair, both provided by Gineico.

Look out to for our competition thanks to a great prize from PredictWind - go to bbdust.com to enter.

Full details about the show, as well as previous and upcoming episodes at bbdust.com

Acknowledging the support of Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance, The Boat Works Gold Coast, GINEICO, REVO, and Big Duck Inflatables.

This episode of Bulwarks and Bulldust is available to Watch or listen for FREE via Spotify or view on YouTube.

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Bulwarks and Bulldust Vodcast S04Ep02

© WaJo 2026

