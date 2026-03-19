The Yacht Sales Co. Sanctuary Cove Boat Show line-up revealed

Join us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 May 2026 on Australia's Gold Coast.

We're are excited to be presenting two Asia Pacific premieres, amongst a standout line-up of other world-class new yachts, including:

Step aboard to experience the latest in yacht design, innovation and onboard luxury, and connect with our team to discuss your next move on the water.

Register now to arrange your visit.