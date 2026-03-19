The Yacht Sales Co. Sanctuary Cove Boat Show line-up revealed

Asia-Pacific Premieres, Events & Brokerage Selections
In this edition, we unveil our line-up for the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, highlighted by the Asia-Pacific premieres of the Fountaine Pajot FP44 and Dufour 54.
We’re also sharing the new Parallel Horizons owner adventure series from Fountaine Pajot, celebrating our Boating Industry Association Marine Broker Accreditation and introducing the first face in our new Broker Spotlight series.
Fair winds and following seas,
The Yacht Sales Co. team
EVENTS
Join us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 May 2026 on Australia's Gold Coast.
We're are excited to be presenting two Asia Pacific premieres, amongst a standout line-up of other world-class new yachts, including:
Fountaine Pajot FP44 (Asia-Pacific Premiere)
Dufour 54 (Asia-Pacific Premiere)
ILIAD 53F
Step aboard to experience the latest in yacht design, innovation and onboard luxury, and connect with our team to discuss your next move on the water.
Register now to arrange your visit.
Step aboard the Fountaine Pajot FP51 in the new web series Parallel Horizons. Follow Nikoline and Adam as they spend a week exploring the breathtaking British Virgin Islands, discovering hidden coves and life aboard this exceptional cruising catamaran. Four episodes are out now, with new adventures released every Thursday.
We’re proud to announce our recognition as a BIA Accredited Marine Broker, part of the accreditation program from the Boating Industry Association.This program recognises brokers who meet strict professional, ethical and compliance standards—giving buyers and sellers confidence in a transparent, trusted boat-buying and selling process.
The Yacht Sales Co. is proud to sponsor the 2026 Tahiti Moorea Sailing Rendez-vous, a three-day celebration welcoming cruising sailors after their ocean crossing. Held in Opunohu Bay beneath Mount Rotui, the event blends Polynesian culture, island exploration and warm hospitality. Join fellow sailors for an unforgettable rally in the heart of Moorea.
Meet Andrew Craig, Sales Consultant based in Brisbane. Born and raised locally, Andrew brings decades of experience across the Asia-Pacific marine industry, including brokerage and new yacht sales in Thailand with leading global brands. With a lifelong passion for the water and international industry insight, Andrew is a trusted advisor for sailors and boat owners.
EUR €495,000
Lying: French Polynesia
Chosen for a young family adventure, Pinnacle perfectly balances performance, comfort, and seaworthiness. Her open-plan saloon and galley create a bright, connected living space, while twin helm stations keep everyone together on deck.
Proven offshore, she delivers confident bluewater sailing and seamless at-anchor living. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded for long-term cruising, safety, and autonomy, Pinnacle is a reliable, well-prepared yacht, ready to carry her next owners toward new horizons and unforgettable adventures.
EUR €680,000
Vuda Marina, Fiji
One-of-a-kind 58ft bluewater yacht, fully refitted 2024–25. Ocean-ready with new rig, engine, systems, and renewable energy—ideal for offshore passagemaking, extended cruising, and autonomous liveaboard adventures.
NZD $445,000
Gulf Harbour, Auckland
Well-maintained 40ft Lagoon 410 S2 with three cabins, recent upgrades, solar power, and generator. Comfortable, spacious, and performance-oriented—perfect for family cruising or off-grid liveaboard adventures.
Gold Coast, Australia
Well-maintained 10m performance cruising catamaran with three cabins, open-plan saloon, and raised helm. Comfortable, versatile, and easy to sail—ideal for coastal cruising, family weekends, or social racing adventures.
AUD $910,000
Hardys Bay, New South Wales
High-performance 50ft catamaran with four cabins, spacious interior, and offshore capability. Upgraded with new sails, power systems, and solar—ready for extended cruising, shorthanded sailing, liveaboard.
NZD $1,495,000
Gulf Harbour, New Zealand
EUR €425,000
Phuket, Thailand
AUD $975,000
UPCOMING EVENTS
22 - 26 April 2026 | La Grande Motte International Multihull Show
21 - 24 May 2026 | Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
2 - 4 July 2026 | Fountaine Pajot & Dufour La Rochelle Open Days
3 - 6 July 2026 | Tahiti Moorea Sailing Rendez-vous