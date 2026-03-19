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The Yacht Sales Co. Sanctuary Cove Boat Show line-up revealed

by The Yacht Sales Co. 18 Mar 23:07 PDT
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © The Yacht Sales Co

 

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Asia-Pacific Premieres, Events & Brokerage Selections

 

 

In this edition, we unveil our line-up for the upcoming Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, highlighted by the Asia-Pacific premieres of the Fountaine Pajot FP44 and Dufour 54.

 

We’re also sharing the new Parallel Horizons owner adventure series from Fountaine Pajot, celebrating our Boating Industry Association Marine Broker Accreditation and introducing the first face in our new Broker Spotlight series.

 

Fair winds and following seas,

The Yacht Sales Co. team

 

EVENTS

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Line-Up

 

Join us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 May 2026 on Australia's Gold Coast.

 

We're are excited to be presenting two Asia Pacific premieres, amongst a standout line-up of other world-class new yachts, including:

Step aboard to experience the latest in yacht design, innovation and onboard luxury, and connect with our team to discuss your next move on the water.

 

Register now to arrange your visit.

 

NEW BOATS

FP51 New Owners Series

Step aboard the Fountaine Pajot FP51 in the new web series Parallel Horizons. Follow Nikoline and Adam as they spend a week exploring the breathtaking British Virgin Islands, discovering hidden coves and life aboard this exceptional cruising catamaran. Four episodes are out now, with new adventures released every Thursday.

NEWS

BIA Accredited Marine Broker

We’re proud to announce our recognition as a BIA Accredited Marine Broker, part of the accreditation program from the Boating Industry Association.This program recognises brokers who meet strict professional, ethical and compliance standards—giving buyers and sellers confidence in a transparent, trusted boat-buying and selling process.

EVENTS

Tahiti Moorea Sailing RDV

The Yacht Sales Co. is proud to sponsor the 2026 Tahiti Moorea Sailing Rendez-vous, a three-day celebration welcoming cruising sailors after their ocean crossing. Held in Opunohu Bay beneath Mount Rotui, the event blends Polynesian culture, island exploration and warm hospitality. Join fellow sailors for an unforgettable rally in the heart of Moorea.

OUR TEAM

Broker Spotlight

Meet Andrew Craig, Sales Consultant based in Brisbane. Born and raised locally, Andrew brings decades of experience across the Asia-Pacific marine industry, including brokerage and new yacht sales in Thailand with leading global brands. With a lifelong passion for the water and international industry insight, Andrew is a trusted advisor for sailors and boat owners.

 

 

Featured Brokerage Listing

2016 Nautitech 46 Open | Pinnacle

EUR €495,000

Lying: French Polynesia

 

Chosen for a young family adventure, Pinnacle perfectly balances performance, comfort, and seaworthiness. Her open-plan saloon and galley create a bright, connected living space, while twin helm stations keep everyone together on deck.

 

Proven offshore, she delivers confident bluewater sailing and seamless at-anchor living. Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded for long-term cruising, safety, and autonomy, Pinnacle is a reliable, well-prepared yacht, ready to carry her next owners toward new horizons and unforgettable adventures.

 

Latest Pre-Owned Listings
2003 Custom Sloop 58 | El Toro

EUR €680,000

Vuda Marina, Fiji

 

One-of-a-kind 58ft bluewater yacht, fully refitted 2024–25. Ocean-ready with new rig, engine, systems, and renewable energy—ideal for offshore passagemaking, extended cruising, and autonomous liveaboard adventures.
2006 Lagoon 410 S2 | Love Sail

NZD $445,000

Gulf Harbour, Auckland

 

Well-maintained 40ft Lagoon 410 S2 with three cabins, recent upgrades, solar power, and generator. Comfortable, spacious, and performance-oriented—perfect for family cruising or off-grid liveaboard adventures.
2014 Seawind 1000XL2 | Sundowner
AUD $329,000

Gold Coast, Australia

 

Well-maintained 10m performance cruising catamaran with three cabins, open-plan saloon, and raised helm. Comfortable, versatile, and easy to sail—ideal for coastal cruising, family weekends, or social racing adventures.
2012 Grainger 50 | Safiri

AUD $910,000

Hardys Bay, New South Wales

 

High-performance 50ft catamaran with four cabins, spacious interior, and offshore capability. Upgraded with new sails, power systems, and solar—ready for extended cruising, shorthanded sailing, liveaboard.

 

Recently Reduced
2010 High Star 58 Custom
Pacific Stardust

NZD $1,495,000

Gulf Harbour, New Zealand
2015 Lagoon 450F
ARN

EUR €425,000

Phuket, Thailand
2018 Lagoon 450 S
No Regrets

AUD $975,000

Gold Coast, Australia

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

 

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