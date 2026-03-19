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Ensign's latest news, reviews, and top picks

by Ensign Yachts 19 Mar 03:24 PDT
Wauquiez 55 © Wauquiez

 
 
Check out our latest newsletter below. In this edition, we highlight the award winning Wauquiez 55, showcase some newly launched Tesoro T40 models, and announce the arrival of the first J/36 in Australia. We are also excited to announce a new brand we are adding to our premium lean up. Keep an eye out for the announcement! It is also a great time to take advantage of the stronger Australian dollar, meaning more savings on your new boat! Talk to our team today
 
Plus, check out all of our fantastic demonstrator models with huge savings. 
 
Euro Yacht Charter
  • Ready to charter a yacht in the Mediterranean? We have some fantastic last-minute deals available with discounts of up to 50%. Plus, receive 10% off your first charter when you book this month!
 
Featured Pre-Loved Listings
 
European Delivery Services
  • Talk to our team about how you can save time and money on your new yacht with European delivery and take the stress out of starting your sailing journey with our European Concierge Service. If you're interested in attending any overseas boatshows, get in touch for exclusive access.  

Yacht Management and Mooring Services

  • We have also recently launched our yacht management services to take the hassle out of your yacht ownership and make boating a breeze. Check out our comprehensive services here. Plus, we have mooring spaces available for your boat over Summer, get in touch for more details. 
 
Ensign Yachts are proud to be the exclusive Australian dealer for award-winning brands 
J/Boats J/40 - European Yacht of the Year & Cruising World Boat of the Year 2025
Nautitech 44 Open - European Yacht of the Year & Best Boats Award 2023 
Nautitech 48 Open - European Yacht of the Year & Best Boats Award 2025 
Wauquiez 55 - European Yacht of the Year 2026
Tofinou 7.9 - Voile Magazine Sailboat of the Year 2024
 
Happy boating!
 

The Ensign Yachts Team

 

Wauquiez 55 2026 European Yacht of the Year

We are very excited to announce that the Wauquiez 55 has won the 2026 European Yacht of the Year Award for the best luxury cruiser. 

This award does not only reward years of hard work for the French shipyard, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, and historically well-known for its iconic models: Centurion, Pilot Saloon, etc. It also underlines the audacity of the new owner, EXEL Yachting, taking control of the company 4 years ago, with the ambition of pushing the brand forward with a clearly disruptive mindset.

 

According to jury members, this 55-footer has been particularly remarked for:

  • Her incomparable silhouette, her reverse sheerline, raised knuckle, portholes all along the planking. Inside volumes are just a premiere on a yacht of this size.
  • Her seaworthiness and aptitude to reach double-digit speeds, thanks to her fantastic hull design and powerful sailplan, yet remaining easy to sail solo or by a short-handed crew, focus on safety being paramount since inception.

 

First J/36 delivered to Australia

Ensign Yachts are proud to deliver the first J/36 in Australia to its lucky new owner in Melbourne. She is currently undergoing her sea trials, which are showing the performance capabilities of this impressive yacht. We look forward to following along with the adventures of this new J/36!

 

Contact us for details on options and shipping times. 

 

New Tesoro T40 Targa and GTS models announced
Some bold new designs coming from Tesoro Yachts are the T40 Targa and GTS. Perfect for enjoying the Australian sunshine with family and friends. The GTS brings a new dynamic sporty feel to the T40 with carbon fibre trim and GTS accents, making it a real eye-catcher on the water. 
 
Check out the highlight of the GTS. 

The Targa brings an open-air feel with its convertible roof to bring the outside in. Check out the teaser video for the new Targa.
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Ensign's Rhea 730 sold with first Marlin in the bag!

Ensign Yachts is proud to deliver our iconic demonstrator Rhea 730 to famous fisherman Andrew Addison.  Can't wait to see the first fish he lands off his new Rhea!  We kitted the Rhea out with all the latest fishing gear, and he’s already christened her with a 75kg marlin (which was released alive)! It is great to see these fantastic boats being used for their potential in Australia. They are perfect for fishing days out, entertaining with family and friends, or nights on board.

Check out some of the photos below.

 

Renewable Energy Cup on for 2026!
Renewable Energy Cup

Ensign Yachts are again proud to sponsor and be a part of the Renewable Energy Cup Regatta for 2026. This event brings Australia's Renewable Energy industry together for a great day of friendly competition and stunning harbour views all in support of The Australian Marine Conservation Society. 

 

Nautitech Test Days and New 41 Type S
What if your next Nautitechsea trial became a true experience at sea
48 OPEN VS 44 OPENTwo catamarans. Two crews. One question: which one will be the fastest
On April 2nd and 3rd, the Nautitech RAID invites you to experience more than a sea trial.You step on board, take the helm, feel the boat… and compare.
• Real sailing conditions
• Crew-based navigation
• Pure sensations
 
You also have the chance to get on board a new Nautitech at the International Multihull Boat Show at La Grande Motte on the 22-26 April 2026. 
 
Plus, discover more of the new Nautitech 41 Type S. Available to order now!

 

Featured New Boats

Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner
Nautitech 41 Type S
 
Euro € 453,000
A new species is coming! To spark brand-new sensations and evoke new emotions, Nautitech breaks the rules and ...
Ref No: N41S
 
More Info
 
J Boats J/36
 
AU $ 595,000
The NEW J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of ...
Ref No: J36
 
More Info
 
Tesoro T50 Speciale
 
Euro € 897,000
This exquisite 50 foot walk- around masterpiece celebrates design and engineering at its best in ...
Ref No: TT50S
 
More Info
 
Wauquiez 55
 
Euro € 1,800,000
The Wauquiez 55 embodies excellence in offshore sailing, combining cutting-edge performance and luxurious ...
Ref No: WAU55
 
More Info
 

 

Pre-Owned Top Picks

Don’t see the boat you are looking for? Reach out to us as we have a number of silent listings and new boats that will be available shortly, including a pre-owned Bavaria sailboat and Nautitech catamaran. 

Why list your boat with Ensign Yachts? See our Tested 5-point plan
J Boats J/99
 
AU $ 450,000
Now available is an exceptional 2024 J/99 by J/Boats -- professionally prepared for offshore racing and ...
Ref No: ESC527
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Cruiser 45
 
AU $ 200,000
Make an offer on this Bavaria Cruiser 45 - She has space, performance & bluewater experience Built in ...
Ref No: ESC 519
 
More Info
 
Bavaria SR41 HT
 
AU $ 785,000
2022 Bavaria SR41 HT - Ready to Enjoy Now Step into the lifestyle you've been dreaming of with this ...
Ref No: EPM 893
 
More Info
 
Tofinou 12
 
AU $ 775,000
Built in La Rochelle, France and designed by renowned naval architects, Michel Joubert and Bernard Nivelt, ...
Ref No: ESC 525
 
More Info
 

Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats

 

After spare parts for your yacht? Check out our updated list of discounted parts available to ship Australia-wide!
 

 
Locations

Have questions? Send an email to

 

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