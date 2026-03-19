Ensign's latest news, reviews, and top picks

We are very excited to announce that the Wauquiez 55 has won the 2026 European Yacht of the Year Award for the best luxury cruiser.

This award does not only reward years of hard work for the French shipyard, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, and historically well-known for its iconic models: Centurion, Pilot Saloon, etc. It also underlines the audacity of the new owner, EXEL Yachting, taking control of the company 4 years ago, with the ambition of pushing the brand forward with a clearly disruptive mindset.

According to jury members, this 55-footer has been particularly remarked for: