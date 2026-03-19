Ensign's latest news, reviews, and top picks

Yacht Management and Mooring Services
The Ensign Yachts Team
We are very excited to announce that the Wauquiez 55 has won the 2026 European Yacht of the Year Award for the best luxury cruiser.
This award does not only reward years of hard work for the French shipyard, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, and historically well-known for its iconic models: Centurion, Pilot Saloon, etc. It also underlines the audacity of the new owner, EXEL Yachting, taking control of the company 4 years ago, with the ambition of pushing the brand forward with a clearly disruptive mindset.
According to jury members, this 55-footer has been particularly remarked for:
Ensign Yachts are proud to deliver the first J/36 in Australia to its lucky new owner in Melbourne. She is currently undergoing her sea trials, which are showing the performance capabilities of this impressive yacht. We look forward to following along with the adventures of this new J/36!
Contact us for details on options and shipping times.
The Targa brings an open-air feel with its convertible roof to bring the outside in. Check out the teaser video for the new Targa.
Ensign Yachts is proud to deliver our iconic demonstrator Rhea 730 to famous fisherman Andrew Addison. Can't wait to see the first fish he lands off his new Rhea! We kitted the Rhea out with all the latest fishing gear, and he’s already christened her with a 75kg marlin (which was released alive)! It is great to see these fantastic boats being used for their potential in Australia. They are perfect for fishing days out, entertaining with family and friends, or nights on board.
Check out some of the photos below.
Ensign Yachts are again proud to sponsor and be a part of the Renewable Energy Cup Regatta for 2026. This event brings Australia's Renewable Energy industry together for a great day of friendly competition and stunning harbour views all in support of The Australian Marine Conservation Society.
Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner
Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats
After spare parts for your yacht? Check out our updated list of discounted parts available to ship Australia-wide!
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