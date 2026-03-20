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Maritimo comes on board as major sponsors for the 'Raftup 4 Life' charity event raising $135,000

by Maritimo 19 Mar 22:44 PDT

In a powerful display of community spirit, the second annual Raft Up 4 Life has raised a record-breaking $135,244.87 for the mental health foundation, Gotcha4Life.

As a Major Sponsor of the event, Maritimo owners joined a fleet of 122 vessels at Refuge Bay, in Sydney's Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in New South Wales for what has become the Southern Hemisphere's largest on-water music festival.

By surpassing the initial $100,000 target, the funds raised will now facilitate Gotcha4Life's mental fitness workshops.

Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to building a mentally fit future. The charity group develops and delivers preventative mental fitness campaigns, workshops, programs and resources in schools, sports clubs, workplaces and communities Australia-wide.

Each program delivers facilitated workshops across multiple age groups, equipping students with the tools to build emotional muscle and the social connections needed to ensure no one worries alone.

"We are incredibly proud to stand with the RMYC and Gotcha4Life. Raising over $135,000 is a massive achievement for the boating community and, more importantly, it supports the expansion of these important programs in our schools." said Simon Stewart, Marketing Manager, Maritimo.

"The "Raft Up" is a fundraising initiative designed to raise awareness of programmes delivered by Gotcha4Life that support and equip our community and in our schools. The involvement of an Australian icon like Maritimo significantly strengthens the impact and outcomes." Said Jayson McDonald, CEO Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay.

We at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay are enormously proud of this event, and even more grateful that Maritimo for their support."

"At its heart, the event brings the boating community together with a shared purpose: to create meaningful change. "Raft Up" stands as a powerful symbol of unity, impact, and awareness across the community."

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