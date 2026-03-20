ISA Blade 70-metre: A new collaboration with Lobanov Design gets underway

by ISA Yachts 20 Mar 01:25 PDT

ISA Yachts presents Blade 70-metre, a new project marking the start of a strategic collaboration with Lobanov Design, the studio led by Igor Lobanov, renowned for its sculptural and highly distinctive approach to contemporary yacht design.

Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts, commented:

"ISA Blade 70 metres represents a new interpretation of the ISA Yachts DNA and a project of significant strategic value. The collaboration with Lobanov Design is rooted in a shared vision of strong design, identity and innovation. This yacht is just the first step: together with the studio, we are already developing a larger superyacht."

ISA Blade 70-metre has been conceived with the ambition of creating the most elegant and stylistically recognisable yacht in the grand sport segment, a category defined by fast, sporty yachts featuring vertical or near-vertical bows. The Blade project stands out for its deep exploration of personality and formal identity, drawing inspiration from the elegant ships designed between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The bow, slightly reversed and concave in profile, becomes one of the defining elements of this superyacht. It is enriched with decorative stainless-steel details, while the anchor niche is fully integrated and concealed, and the fairleads are custom-designed, all contributing to a clean, refined and highly sophisticated aesthetic.

The entire yacht is conceived as a continuous sculpture, with fluid, uninterrupted lines flowing seamlessly from bow to stern. Hull graphics are intentionally hidden and integrated into the volume, while the glazing features glass panels with dotted films and an unexpected black insert positioned forward, close to the waterline, creating a strong and distinctive graphic accent. The superstructure is composed entirely of glass panels and black-painted surfaces, topped by a subtle dynamic curve that evokes speed and motion.

The exterior design is further enhanced by unique elements such as recessed teak inserts, custom fender details and a transforming aft garage / beach club door which, when closed, becomes a wooden bench overlooking the sea, expanding the yacht's outdoor living experience.

The interior layout reflects an evolved owner's vision: the master suite is located aft on the upper deck, offering a private terrace and the opportunity to wake up to open sea views in complete privacy.

The ISA Blade 70 metres has a gross tonnage of 1,300 GT, a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. She is powered by two MTU 12V4000 M53L engines, each delivering 1,771 kW, achieving a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. At cruising speed, the yacht offers a range of approximately 5,000 nautical miles.

With ISA Blade 70 metres, Palumbo Superyachts strengthens its position in the large sport superyacht segment and reaffirms its commitment to developing iconic projects.