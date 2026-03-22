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Marine Auctions: March Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 21 Mar 23:54 PDT 25-31 March 2026
1979 22.5m Charter Vessel 'Kimberley Pearl' © Marine Auctions


MARCH ONLINE VESSEL AUCTION

Online Bidding to commence on

Wednesday 25th March and will end on

Tuesday 31st March at 2pm AEST

Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.

To view the March Online  brochure click View in red below 
View brochure
To view the Online Bidding page of the March Online Bidding Page click on the link below.

www.marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1806766/lots


We are now accepting entries for our

April 2026 Vessel Online Auction.



For Further information contact

Adrian Seiffert  0418 783 358, Email,

Brisbane Area

Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,

Port Lincoln Area 

Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,

Sydney Area

Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,


Need a Vessel Valuation?

For
Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports and acquisitions, Family Law.

On the Following Basis

Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use, 


Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.


Need Boat Insurance?

Click on the link below

www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance

For further Information regarding our services
Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations


Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
 
 

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