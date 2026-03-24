C-MAP® releases Chart Enhancements for Australia and New Zealand

Woombarra NSW AU © C-MAP Woombarra NSW AU © C-MAP

by C-MAP 23 Mar 22:34 PDT

C-MAP®, a leader in marine cartography, has updated it's charts for Australia and New Zealand, delivering richer detail and improved safety features for boaters and anglers. This update enhances DISCOVER®, REVEAL®, and X Generation charts with improved shaded relief and high-resolution bathymetry, covering selected coastal areas across the Australia and New Zealand.

This update has seen improvements in Western Australia, Northern territory and the NSW coast, as well Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Poverty Bay in New Zealand.

"We're excited to bring these improvements to our Australian and New Zealand customers," said Jakob Svensson, C-MAP Product Manager. "Our team remains committed to delivering the most accurate, up-to-date data and continually refining our charts."

These updates enhance the DISCOVER, REVEAL, and X Generation charts from C-MAP, and are available to both new users and existing customers who purchased a chart within the past year and maintain an active C-MAP subscription. Discover the latest chart data for your region at www.c-map.com/chartexplorer.

Key Highlights:

Recent Australian updates cover key maritime regions, including Shark Bay in Western Australia, Endeavour Reef in Queensland, alongside the Howard Channel and Beagle Gulf in the Northern Territory.

New Zealand updates cover the North Island's Doubtless Bay, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, and Poverty Bay. In the South Island, updates include the Nelson region's Trafalgar Point and Delaware Bay, as well as the Foveaux Strait in the far south.

Official hydrographic office data to enhance navigational data across all technologies and SKUs within the APAC region.