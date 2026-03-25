ISA Timeless 52m - One platform, infinite configurations

ISA Timeless 52m © ISA Yachts ISA Timeless 52m © ISA Yachts

by ISA Yachts 24 Mar 23:51 PDT

ISA Yachts presents Timeless, a new line developed in collaboration with Luca Dini - Design & Architecture, conceived to stand the test of time through authoritative styling and architectural rigor.

With a range including 42, 52, 62, 72 and 82-metre models, the series stands out for its strongly horizontal exterior language, balanced proportions and formal purity that reflect the most authentic identity of ISA Yachts: balance, elegance and contemporaneity.

The first model developed is the ISA Timeless 52 metres, a project that takes the concept of customization to a new level. Every detail has been carefully studied to enhance the harmony of the lines and the coherence of the proportions, making full use of the yacht's length thanks also to the verticality of both stern and bow

With a beam of 9 metres, ISA Timeless 52 clearly expresses a design vision focused on fully experiencing outdoor spaces. Large walkaround areas wrap around the yacht, allowing for smooth and natural circulation and offering generous spaces to be enjoyed with guests, in a continuous dialogue between comfort, conviviality and connection with the sea.

The yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, with multiple layout combinations enabling extreme customization.

At the bow, on the port side, there is space for a tender of over 6 metres, while on the starboard side a large lounge area has been designed with an opening roof and modular panels, allowing different configurations depending on weather conditions and usage needs.

This area represents the core of the project: a flexible platform designed to adapt to the various configurations of the entire bow section, ensuring unparalleled design freedom.

The layout possibilities respond directly to the owner's vision and lifestyle:

Owner's suite on the main deck, with an exclusive terrace and direct connection to the sea;

Formal or informal dining area, with modular layout and terrace use for aperitifs, after-dinner moments or outdoor cinema;

Optional private gaming room on the lower deck, with indoor cinema and adjacent outdoor area;

Wellness area, featuring a panoramic sauna and jacuzzi on the terrace;

Fully equipped gym, with panoramic views for an exclusive indoor-outdoor experience.

These are not simply layout variations, but an architectural approach that redefines the very function of the main deck. The entire bow area becomes a dynamic space capable of evolving over time and interpreting different needs.

An alternative configuration features the upper deck dedicated exclusively to the owner, with an aft suite, direct access to the external cockpit and a private jacuzzi, further strengthening the concept of privacy and spatial separation.

The lower deck also confirms a high degree of versatility, with the possibility of configuring 5 or 6 guest cabins, in addition to an optional SPA or gym area, and a garage dedicated to water toys.

Inside, natural light becomes a structural element of the design. Large glazed surfaces, transparency and generous floor-to-ceiling heights create airy and fluid interiors, free from visually intrusive structural elements. Technical features have also been integrated discreetly: for example, the air-conditioning ducts are positioned outside the main saloon to preserve its formal purity and visual continuity.

The yacht accommodates up to 11 crew members in 6 dedicated cabins.

This 499 GT displacement superyacht is powered by two MAN V12 engines of 1,400 kW each, allowing a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

With Timeless 52, ISA Yachts reaffirms its leadership in the construction of steel and aluminium yachts, offering a design platform that combines engineering solidity and expressive freedom. A superyacht capable of interpreting different identities, destined to remain contemporary, authoritative and recognizable over time.