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Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026: A celebration for the Asian debut of the new Grande 30m

by Azimut 24 Mar 23:50 PDT 14-15 March 2026
Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026 © Azimut Yachts

Azimut Yachts and Azimut Yachts Hong Kong, represented by Marine Italia - the brand's official dealer for Hong Kong, Macau, Southern Mainland China, Taiwan, and Singapore - successfully gathered over 200 guests at the Lantau Yacht Club for the highly anticipated Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026.

Held from March 14 to 15, the event stood as a powerful testament to the brand's deep resonance in the Asia-Pacific region, with a spectacular fleet of Azimut yachts whose owners sailed across the waters to celebrate alongside kindred yachting enthusiasts.

Building on last year's successful Tokyo debut, the Asian Rendez-vous confirms the region's strategic importance for Azimut, where a remarkable turnout highlighted the brand's unique appeal to both first-time admirers and devoted owners from across Asia, spanning Shenzhen, Taiwan, and Singapore. By perfectly tuning in to local needs with a highly diversified range, Azimut continues to foster a close-knit community who choose the shipyard time and again.

The Rendez-vous also marked two significant milestones: the Asian debut of the Magellano 30M and the historic arrival of the world's first Grande 30M unit, officially delivered to her owner. Unveiled at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, the new Grande 30M features a striking exterior design by Alberto Mancini and interiors by the renowned Italian architectural firm m2atelier. The vessel introduces a suite of features perfectly suited to the Asian lifestyle, most notably the 'All-day' deck: a fully walkaround upper deck centered on a panoramic lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows opening on three sides. This expansive, fluid space allows guests to move effortlessly between the aft and forward lounges, while the indoor area provides a private setting for media or dining, offering a perfect balance of privacy across generations without ever compromising the pleasure of shared moments.

At the stern, the ingenious Deck2Deck™ Terrace - a brilliant design touch achieved by raising the transom - seamlessly extends the cockpit into a flawless continuum over the sea. This creates an unprecedented 25-square-metre terrace suspended over the water, an architectural feat that redefines the boundaries of open-air conviviality in this segment.

Throughout the event, guests explored the diverse identities of the Azimut range. Alongside the Grande 30M and Magellano 30M, the Fly 78, Magellano 60, and Fly 62 were also on display, offering a comprehensive overview of the brand's continuous evolution and its ability to interpret different on-board lifestyles.

Azimut fleet at Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut fleet at Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026 - photo © Azimut Yachts

The yacht showcase was enhanced by tailored experiences crafted alongside the event's partners, including Pagani, who displayed cars that brought to life the same values shared by Azimut: the perfect union of cutting-edge technology and master craftsmanship. "With this Rendez-vous, Marine Italia has successfully created an immersive experience that reflects the brand's values," said Azimut's Chief Marketing Officer, Jad Zakkak Migliorini, who attended the event. "Through private cruises, curated partner experiences, and exclusive entertainment, our guests engaged with a lifestyle that transcends the yacht itself. This has further strengthened the bond with the Shipyard, reflecting our ability to build lasting relationships that continue well beyond the delivery of the vessel."

With its deep-rooted local presence and multiple locations providing comprehensive services, Marine Italia exemplifies Azimut's localized strategy in APAC. Built on dedicated partners in each territory, this distribution model enables the Shipyard to leverage deep market intelligence and cultivate direct, personalized relationships with every owner, reflecting an entrepreneurial vision focused on long-term value creation.

Azimut Grande 30M at Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Azimut Grande 30M at Azimut Hong Kong Rendez-vous 2026 - photo © Azimut Yachts

"The presence of 200 owners at the Lantau Yacht Club is the ultimate celebration of the lifestyle we have built together," concluded Paul Grange, co-founder and COO of Marine Italia. "Welcoming the world's first Grande 30M to our waters, with its brilliant Deck2Deck™ Terrace and 'All-day' deck, perfectly illustrates how Azimut continues to innovate in response to our owners' needs. This Rendez-vous reaffirms that our commitment to local expertise and personalized relationships is what creates lasting value for our owners across Hong Kong, Singapore, and beyond."

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