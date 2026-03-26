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“Don't risk it”: Marine Rescue NSW issues urgent boating warning

by Marine Rescue NSW 25 Mar 23:36 PDT
Marine Rescue NSW vessel Narooma 30 negotiates large swell © Marine Rescue NSW

Boaters are being warned to avoid hitting the water over the next few days, with massive seas set to lash the east coast of NSW.

The coastal waters forecast from Point Danger south to Eden is hazardous, with giant swell and strong winds expected to develop from Friday.

Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Dan Duemmer said a southerly swell is forecast over the coming days, ranging between 4 and 6 metres along the Byron and Coffs coasts, increasing to 4 to 7 metres on the Macquarie Coast. Swell of up to 8 metres is forecast for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra and Batemans coasts, while the Eden Coast is expecting swell of 4 to 6 metres.

Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Dan Duemmer - photo © Marine Rescue NSW
Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Dan Duemmer - photo © Marine Rescue NSW

"It is going to be incredibly dangerous on the ocean. Please heed the warnings and don't endanger yourself or others by hitting the water. No recreational trip is worth risking your life.

"Hazardous surf warnings are currently in place along the entire NSW coastline, with some areas expecting gale-force winds and giant swell from tomorrow into Saturday. Now is not the time to go boating.

"The forecast winds and swell will make boating hazardous, don't risk it.

"If safe to do so, please secure your vessel with appropriate mooring or anchoring arrangements," he said.

In emergencies, boaters should contact Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or call Triple Zero (000).

Marine Rescue NSW vessel Ballina 30 endures rough weather during an offshore search and rescue mission - photo © Marine Rescue NSW
Marine Rescue NSW vessel Ballina 30 endures rough weather during an offshore search and rescue mission - photo © Marine Rescue NSW

Acting Deputy Commissioner Duemmer is also urging rock fishers to avoid going fishing over the coming days.

"We have seen far too many rock fishers lose their lives recently. Rock fishing is a high-risk coastal activity even in favourable weather; with the forecast conditions over the next few days, it is an absolute no-go.

"People should also avoid walking near rock ledges exposed to the full force of the ocean.

"Boaters and anglers are encouraged to continually check the weather forecast before choosing to hit the water once conditions improve," he said.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based, not for profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe across the state. Our 3,500 trained volunteers support communities through search and rescue operations, marine radio monitoring and boating safety education.

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