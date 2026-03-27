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March April 2026 PBW Leaderboard




 

Aquila launches 45 Sport - the largest model in its sport range

by Aquila 27 Mar 08:58 PDT

Aquila Catamarans has launched the 45 Sport power catamaran at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026 (PBIBS). It is the largest vessel in the Aquila Sport range, which includes three models designed for fun and exhilarating experiences.

With the benefit of a large beam, stability and seakeeping abilities, the 45 Sport has a thoughtful design for both exhilaration and comfort. Designed in partnership with Florida-based Yacht Design Works, its styling is inspired by luxury SUVs with bold, contemporary lines and a commanding presence.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

Entertainment and lifestyle

The aft cockpit of the 45 Sport acts as the main social hub onboard. By utilizing the hydraulic flip-down hull side terraces, the beam is extended from 15 to 19 feet, creating an even larger space which also brings guests closer to the water and increases connection with the sea. Two flexible U-shaped seating areas convert to a large sunbed, while the galley area accommodates optional BBQ and television installations for all-day entertainment. An integrated slide-out stainless-steel swim ladder with teak steps provides seamless access to the water.

The bow of the 45 Sport is another key, full-beam social space. It has forward-facing sun loungers with flip down armrests and other conveniences, such as cup holders and phone storage. The central bow hatch provides easy access to the anchoring system with additional hatches to each side, providing storage for fenders and dock lines.

There is an expansive hardtop roof with integrated racks, designed for storing water sports equipment. A concealed aft electrical slide out awning provides extensive shade cover when required. There are also concealed LED lights throughout the vessel which enhance the boat's stylish stance at night.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

Performance and design

The 45 Sport utilizes double-stepped hull technology that delivers top speeds above 50 mph and efficient 30-40 mph cruising, with power coming from twin 600 HP Black Mercury Verado V12.

Its catamaran hull is carefully designed and sculpted to improve efficiency, reduce drag, and create a more comfortable cruising experience. The hull is built using a vinylester vacuum infusion process, which all Aquila models are made with, to provide maximum strength and durability. The vessel carries CE certification for B, C, and D classes.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

The design of the helm station is in keeping with the vessel's modern SUV-style design while ensuring excellent functionality for the captain and crew. The 45 Sport has four side-by-side, forward facing, comfortable and protected helm seats - including arm rests and flip down bolster cushions. All controls for the digital switching, stereo system, color-changing LED lighting, chartplotters, and engine functions are all ergonomically laid out for ease of use.

Systems onboard the boat include three recessed 16" chart plotters, a Fusion Apollo marine stereo system, C-Zone 5" display for onboard DC digital switching and monitoring the optional lithium house battery system to power the off-grid DC air-conditioning system along with an LED underwater and above deck light.

Other practical touches include a hot/cold freshwater shower, stainless steel safety gates on both sides, and ample storage throughout the deck hatches and under the seating.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

Overnight capabilities

Below deck, there is a large cabin with light wood laminate furniture with matching hardwood trim and maintenance-free synthetic flooring. The cabin is filled with natural light thanks to a large ceiling skylight. It also features a king size bed and a large private wet head with shower.

Other details in the cabin include LED accent and reading lights, upholstered panels throughout, ample storage, and AC power outlets.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer & CEO of Aquila USA, said: "Versatility is key to the 45 Sport - it's built for hosting large groups through to private weekend getaways, fast cruising through to relaxing at anchor. Space onboard is abundant and both the bow and stern are social hubs designed to create special moments and lasting memories. It's a perfect balance of comfort and performance with incredible features for entertaining. We are very proud of this model and invite everyone to come and see her at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026."

The 45 Sport will be at PBIBS until March 29th, located at the MarineMax booth, Dock 6. To book a tour, visit here.

Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila 45 Sport - photo © Aquila Boats

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