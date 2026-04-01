Beneteau Asia Pacific news – Monthly update

two APAC Premieres of the Oceanis 52 sailing yacht and the Antares 12 Coupe dayboat at this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show——Australia’s largest and most prestigious boat show.



The display is a joint effort made by our two esteemed dealers in Australia,



For sailing yachts, we will have the Oceanis 52, First 30 and First 44. The new Oceanis 52 ushers in the 8th generation of Oceanis cruising yachts and blends power, elegance, innovation, and lineage. The First 30 is a planing cruiser catering to the diverse needs of today’s sailors, suitable for both professional and amateur racing, as well as family cruising—all while delivering an enjoyable experience. The First 44 is a high-performance racer/cruiser.



For motor yacht, we will showcase the long-distance passage maker Swift Trawler 48, focusing on practical easy living and circulation and is built to seek new horizons.



For dayboats, we will showcase 4 Antares weekenders to the Australian visitors. Launched at last year’s Cannes, the Antares 12 Coupe is a versatile family cruiser, combining comfort, elegance and innovation with a spirit of shared pleasure and serenity. The 2025-redesigned Antares 9 integrates innovations and improvements from the largest models. In addition to this, we will also have the new Flyer 10 Sport Top, designed as the ideal compromise between a day-boat and an express cruiser.



We look forward to meeting you all at SCIBS 2026, visiting our booth and explore our impressive fleet. Beneteau is ready to make a splash with showcasing a fleet of 9 models and hostingat this year’s Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show——Australia’s largest and most prestigious boat show.The display is a joint effort made by our two esteemed dealers in Australia, Sundance Marine and Spirit Marine For sailing yachts, we will have the Oceanis 52, First 30 and First 44. The new Oceanis 52 ushers in the 8th generation of Oceanis cruising yachts and blends power, elegance, innovation, and lineage. The First 30 is a planing cruiser catering to the diverse needs of today’s sailors, suitable for both professional and amateur racing, as well as family cruising—all while delivering an enjoyable experience. The First 44 is a high-performance racer/cruiser.For motor yacht, we will showcase the long-distance passage maker Swift Trawler 48, focusing on practical easy living and circulation and is built to seek new horizons.For dayboats, we will showcase 4 Antares weekenders to the Australian visitors. Launched at last year’s Cannes, the Antares 12 Coupe is a versatile family cruiser, combining comfort, elegance and innovation with a spirit of shared pleasure and serenity. The 2025-redesigned Antares 9 integrates innovations and improvements from the largest models. In addition to this, we will also have the new Flyer 10 Sport Top, designed as the ideal compromise between a day-boat and an express cruiser.We look forward to meeting you all at SCIBS 2026, visiting our booth and explore our impressive fleet.