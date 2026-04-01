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Maritimo M75




 

Inside Maritimo Newsletter

by Maritimo 1 Apr 13:41 PDT
The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island © Maritimo

 
 
     
 

MARITIMO MUSTER

  
     
 

WAIHEKE ISLAND AND MAN O’ WAR WINERY, NZ

  
     
 
The Maritimo Muster at Waiheke Island delivered a weekend that perfectly captured everything boating should be – effortless, social, and set against one of the most spectacular backdrops in the world.
 

 

  
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Maritimo Interior master-2

SOFT FURNISHINGS | A KEY COMPONENT TO MARITIMO’S LUXURY INTERIORS

At Maritimo, yacht design is an exercise in balance. Performance, engineering excellence, and structural integrity form the foundation of every vessel, defining range, reliability, and offshore capability. Equally integral to that experience is the environment created on board—the spaces in which owners live, relax, entertain, and recharge.
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Maritimo M75_68

MARITIMO 75 – STANDING APART IN THE GLOBAL 70-FOOT MARKET

Maritimo’s 75-foot M75 and S75 represent a distinctly Australian interpretation of how large luxury motor yachts should look, behave, and come equipped ready to take their owners to the best of places. Whereas some manufacturers might prioritise dramatic styling and short-range performance, Maritimo focuses on practicality, durability and genuine cruising capability.
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SCIBS BOAT SHOW

UPCOMING MARITIMO EVENTS

Join us at Maritimo’s upcoming events and Musters and experience the marque that defines luxury long-range cruising. From dockside VIP gatherings and Boat shows, to exclusive owner Musters, these events are your chance to step aboard our latest models, meet the Maritimo family, and share stories with fellow owners and enthusiasts. Discover craftsmanship, performance and the lifestyle that sets Maritimo apart.
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