50 Years of Gineico + Idromar Watermakers

As we continue our 50th year of supporting the Australian marine industry, I want to thank all of you who have been part of our journey.
For 50 years Gineico has proudly supported naval architects, boat builders, refit facilities, engineers, electricians and shipwrights that power the Australian marine industry.
Gineico remains focused on delivering innovative, quality marine equipment, that represents unmatched value, and market leading, factory backed after-sales service.
Order on-line: for fast delivery anywhere in Australia or New Zealand.
- OR -
Order on-line: pop into the Coomera Showroom to collect your goods, packed ready to go.
GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE)
G45, 76-84 Waterway Drive
Coomera, Queensland, Australia 4209
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244
Email: sales@gineico.com
GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND
T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com