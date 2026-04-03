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50 Years of Gineico + Idromar Watermakers

by Gineico 3 Apr 14:13 PDT
Idromar Watermakers © Idromar
Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories
Est. 1976

As we continue our 50th year of supporting the Australian marine industry, I want to thank all of you who have been part of our journey.

For 50 years Gineico has proudly supported naval architects, boat builders, refit facilities, engineers, electricians and shipwrights that power the Australian marine industry.

Gineico remains focused on delivering innovative, quality marine equipment, that represents unmatched value, and market leading, factory backed after-sales service.
FRESH WATER, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME?
It really is easy to see why Idromar Watermakers are the market leader when it comes to quality and reliability. 
 
From 30lt per hour to 3200lt per hour, if you are looking for a fully automatic, remote controlled water maker that will work for you every time at the press of a button, Idromar is the best brand for you. 
 
Contact our team for pricing and technical information.
Contact Our Team For Your Idromar
CLICK & COLLECT - FAST / EFFICIENT / HASSLE-FREE

Designed to keep you on the water not waiting in line...

Clients and vessel owners can now log on and order a wide range of stock products including Idromar filters, Vimar Switches, Deck Furniture and many more directly from our website...


Order on-line: for fast delivery anywhere in Australia or New Zealand.

 - OR - 

Order on-line: pop into the Coomera Showroom to collect your goods, packed ready to go.

GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE) 

G45, 76-84  Waterway  Drive
Coomera,  Queensland, Australia 4209 
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244 
Email: sales@gineico.com  

GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND

T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com

 
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Gineico Marine

Luxury Italian Marine Products

   Quality, Value and Service since 1976
 
Copyright © 2026 Gineico Marine, All rights reserved.

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