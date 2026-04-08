Palm Beach Motor Yachts named as Destination Partner of the 2026 52 SUPER SERIES season

Palm Beach Motor Yachts named as Destination Partner of the 2026 52 SUPER SERIES season © 52 Super Series Palm Beach Motor Yachts named as Destination Partner of the 2026 52 SUPER SERIES season © 52 Super Series

by 52 Super Series 8 Apr 07:40 PDT

Following a successful partnership of the 2024 XS 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Trophy and the Rolex TP52 World Championship held in Newport, Rhode Island, America - Palm Beach Motor Yachts has proudly committed to all five regattas of the 2026 52 SUPER SERIES as the circuit's official Destination Partner, including providing the exclusive use of the company's Supermaxi Palm Beach XI luxury spectator motor yacht known as Palm Beach XII for exclusive use in all the 2026 events, in Puerto Portals, Porto Cervo, Lanzarote, and Valencia to host their European clients, VIP guests and members of the 52 SUPER SERIES community, offering an elegant vantage point to experience the world's leading grand prix sailing circuit.

Palm Beach XII has already been in action this season in Australian waters, supporting the nine-time Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race-winning Supermaxi Palm Beach XI, which has been substantially upgraded with a revolutionary set of C-foils that headline a series of speed-enhancing appendages.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts was founded by CEO Mark Richards, the well known Australian yachtsman who skippered the renowned Supermaxi to nine Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race wins as Wild Oats XI. Richards recognized the design, performance and technical values shared between high-tech sailing yachts and luxury motor yachts, ideals and features that have formed the foundation of Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and construction philosophy.

"Our partnership in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2024 was incredibly rewarding and we've been eager to strengthen our involvement with the 52 SUPER SERIES ever since. The 52 SUPER SERIES sponsorship is the perfect platform as we expand into Europe and further enhance our owners' global experiences. We love this circuit - the cutting-edge technology of the boats, the accomplished crews among the world's finest sailors and the experienced, competitive and discerning owners. At Palm Beach Motor Yachts, we fully appreciate the circuit's heritage at the pinnacle of grand prix racing and share its values of innovation and performance."

Richards continues, "Europe is a crucial market for Palm Beach Motor Yachts' continued growth and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our strategy to build brand ownership and customer experiences through one of the world's leading media sailing events. It positions us in a premium environment with the ideal audience."?

"It is a great pleasure to welcome Palm Beach Motor Yachts aboard for what promises to be an exciting 2026 season. Their brand values and global profile align well with the premium lifestyle our owners enjoy, crews and valued guests enjoy at each regatta," said Agustín Zulueta, CEO of the 52 SUPER SERIES.