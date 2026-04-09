Palm Beach Motor Yachts Powers First-Ever Newport Bermuda Race Daily Broadcast from the Gulf Stream

Palm Beach 70 at the 2024 Newport Bermuda Race Finish Line © Stephen R Cloutier Palm Beach 70 at the 2024 Newport Bermuda Race Finish Line © Stephen R Cloutier

by Bermuda Race Media 9 Apr 09:00 PDT

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee is pleased to share that the Newport Bermuda Race's partnership with Palm Beach Motor Yachts is expanding to provide race fans and sailors an opportunity to experience the race in a way that has never been done before.

For the first time in the history of the race, there will be a daily broadcast from the Gulf Stream with analysis and updates from the offshore racecourse called The Gulf Stream Show, powered by Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

Beginning June 20, audiences can tune in each day of the race for a 20-minute broadcast hosted onboard the Palm Beach 70 model, featuring weather updates from Sea-Tactics and expert commentary. The show will feature interviews directly from competitors in the race with the support of increasingly available onboard satellite connectivity.

Regrettably, Palm Beach XI, the 100 foot maxi, will no longer be joining the 2026 Newport Bermuda Race. Skipper Mark Richards reports that ongoing global disruptions, including shipping uncertainty and escalating fuel costs, have made it impossible to guarantee that the legendary racing yacht can be transported from Australia and fully prepared in time for the June 19 start.

While the opportunity to see Palm Beach XI attempt to break the race record will have to wait until 2028, Richards will be at the helm onboard the 70 foot motor yacht, sharing his insights as one of the world's most accomplished offshore skippers. Palm Beach will also continue to support as the Official Race Tracker Sponsor along with this new daily show. This is a broadcast not to be missed!

Stay tuned to bermudarace.com and Newport Bermuda Race social media channels for more information.

Entry for the 2026 Newport Bermuda Race closed on April 5 with 162 boats signed up to start off Newport's Fort Adams on Friday, June 19. The public is invited to watch the start during the Starting Line Festival at Fort Adams State Park from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m or tune in for the Starting Line Live Show powered by Ørsted streamed online.

More information is available on the race's website. This edition of the Bermuda Race celebrates a century of partnership between the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in organizing the world's most iconic offshore regatta.

Learn more about the Palm Beach 70 here.