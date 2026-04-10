RMK Yachts and Hot Lab reveal Petra, a timeless superyacht series with three distinct concepts

Petra Aura © RMK Yachts Petra Aura © RMK Yachts

by RMK Yachts 10 Apr 02:59 PDT

Turkish shipyard RMK Yachts has unveiled its latest collaboration with Milan-based design studio, Hot Lab, part of the Viken Group: a 50-metre ocean-going explorer yacht concept called Petra.

The companies are long-standing partners. Previous Hot Lab-RMK collaborations have included the refit of the 45-metre Keyla (winner of the 2014 World Superyacht Award for Best Rebuilt Yacht) and the RMK 5000 Explorer concept, along with several other remarkable designs.

Denison Yachting (broker Alex G. Clarke) and SuperYachtsMonaco (Jim Evans) will be representing the project for sale under a Joint Central Agency (JCA).

Explorer functionality and Italian clarity

As the latest flagship to emerge from the yard, Petra builds on RMK Yachts' well-respected heritage of robust engineering and quality craftsmanship, while introducing a more lifestyle-driven, versatile approach to yacht design.

Cem Tasdemir, Design Manager of RMK Yachts, explains more: "Our goal with Petra was to design a yacht that feels both timeless and deeply personal: a vessel where architecture, light and space naturally shape the way people experience life at sea."

Enrico Lumini, Partner and Design Director at Hot Lab, spotlights the unique inspiration behind Petra's design: "The initial inspiration came from the drawing of an anvil. We were fascinated by its sense of strength, precision and sculptural balance. From that object, we derived the main lines that define the yacht's character, especially the strong geometry that shapes the stern's "C" line."

He continues: "That gesture gave us a powerful visual identity: something solid and almost primal, yet still elegant and controlled. It was the perfect starting point for an explorer yacht meant to convey capability, permanence and confidence."

Three visions of perfection

The 50-metre Petra is available in three versions: Aura, Core and Infinite. As three complete interpretations of the same platform, they vary in outfitting philosophy, layout solutions and exterior finishes.

'Aura' is the most lifestyle-oriented yacht. Softer in character, warmer in atmosphere and conceived for owners who prioritise comfort, conviviality and a more relaxed onboard experience. Appealing to dynamic, next-generation leaders, 'Aura' includes an extra guest room on the main deck, more social spaces, and an entertainment room on the lower deck.

'Core' is the purest expression of the concept: balanced, essential and closest to the original spirit of the design. It is the version that most directly expresses the synthesis between explorer functionality and Italian clarity. Designed for intimacy, comfort, and family life, 'Core' offers private retreats and warm spaces to create lasting memories, complemented by a spacious main deck pantry and the signature owner's balcony.

'Infinite' is the most expansive and experience-driven variant. It is designed for owners looking for maximum flexibility, more generous spatial scenarios and a stronger sense of openness toward the sea. 'Infinite' is a true explorer with ice class notation, helideck, optional hybrid propulsion, large tender and crane capacity, water sports storage, and a large main deck pantry.

Cuneyt Okcu, Director of RMK Yachts, explains more: "From the very beginning, Petra was never intended to serve a single definition of ownership. With three distinct versions - each offering her own spirit and onboard experience - the Petra series was conceived as a platform that embraces different lifestyles at sea. At RMK Yachts, we believe a yacht should ultimately reflect the identity of her owner, and Petra was designed to let that identity find her own horizon."

Clean, intentional and architectural

Conceptually, Petra stands out amongst her competitors on the market due to her combination of genuine explorer credibility with a highly resolved design language which is clean, intentional and architectural.

Built with an explorer-appropriate steel hull, aluminium superstructure and teak decks, the material approach on board Petra is based on authenticity and tactility.

Her palette will be built around natural woods, refined stones, technical surfaces, leathers and textured fabrics — materials that express durability and quality, but also warmth. The goal is to avoid anything overly decorative and instead create an atmosphere that feels precise, calm and enduring.

Ocean-going explorer

Full of substance, as well as style, Petra can be described as a true ocean-going explorer, thanks to her steel hull, aluminium superstructure and impressive range of approximately 4,000 nautical miles, with a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Petra is also notable for her ability to carry and store large tenders, with fold-down bulwarks that transform the garage area into a beach club once the toys are launched. Furthermore, the 'Infinite' version is fully exploration-ready with ice class notation, hybrid propulsion option, and long-range capability. She can safely travel to polar regions, remote islands, and transoceanic routes.

A warm welcome awaits

Both Hot Lab and RMK Yachts anticipate a glowing response from the market for Petra. Antonio Romano, Commercial and Marketing Director of the Viken Group and Co-Founder of Hot Lab, says: "With Petra, the Hot Lab and RMK Yachts teams have truly raised the bar. From the layout to the final presentation, every detail was developed with the market in mind, and I'm confident she will soon become an exceptional project for a discerning yachtsperson."

Cuneyt Okcu, Director of RMK Yachts, agrees: "Petra is innovative in three major ways: the layout, the onboard toy-carrying capability and the overall standard of construction. It is the perfect project for an owner seeking solidity, advanced design and the professionalism of a shipyard that truly understands how to engineer serious yachts."

RMK Yachts plans to reveal Project Petra at the Turkish Airlines Open gala in Antalya on April 28, 2026.