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Grand Banks set for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Grand Banks 12 Apr 22:16 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Visit Grand Banks at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 © Grand Banks

Join us at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, where we will bring the Grand Banks story to life through a curated 70th Anniversary display.

Explore a visual timeline of the brand's evolution, highlighting key moments in design, craftsmanship, and innovation over seven decades. From heritage models to today's modern long-range cruising yachts, the display offers a rare opportunity to experience the journey first-hand.

Guests are also invited to step aboard the Grand Banks 60, a model that perfectly embodies the brand's enduring principles, timeless design, exceptional efficiency, and effortless long-range capability.

Our factory-direct team will be on hand throughout the show to welcome you and provide exclusive tours.

All Grand Banks owners are encouraged to register their Grand Banks yacht regardless of its age to join us in celebrating Grand Banks 70th Anniversary.

"The entire team and I are incredibly proud to reach this milestone," said Mark Richards, Grand Banks CEO and Chief Designer.

"It's important to pause and recognise the pioneers, craftsmen, designers, and owners who built something truly special. Grand Banks didn't just build boats; they helped define long-range cruising. Today, we carry the responsibility to honour that spirit of innovation while continuing to push forward. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you."

Register here

Grand Banks will be showcasing the Grand Banks 60 at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 21-24. Join us at Sanctuary Cove Marina to explore this motor yacht as we mark 70 years of Grand Banks—a legacy shaped by timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship, and a continued pursuit of performance and efficiency on the water.

Book a tour with our factory-direct team for a personalised walkthrough of the Grand Banks 60.

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