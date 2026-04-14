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Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show unveils world-class exhibitor line-up

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 13 Apr 23:34 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Pavilion © Sanctuary Cove Media

The Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will make its highly anticipated return to the Gold Coast from May 21 - 24, 2026 with a star-studded line-up of exhibitors.

With a thrilling programme spanning four jam-packed days, the event will spotlight world-class marine excellence with over 45,000 boating enthusiasts, industry leaders and luxury lifestyle seekers set to walk through the gates in 2026.

Sanctuary Cove's newly expanded 346-berth Marina precinct will play host to hundreds of local and international exhibitors showcasing an impressive fleet of 800+ vessels and 2500+ marine products and accessories lining Queensland's iconic waterfront.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

Mulpha Events' Acting General Manager, Corey Rattray-Wood, says the event's 37th year is set to be one of the most spectacular yet.

"The calibre of exhibitors in this year's line-up is nothing short of outstanding, and we look forward to welcoming over 300 of the world's most acclaimed marine and boating leaders to our iconic Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show," Mr Rattray-Wood said.

"With on-land exhibitor spaces now sold out and on-water spaces nearing capacity, the 2026 Show is shaping up to be one of the largest showcases in the event's history and we're looking forward to seeing the anticipation and excitement continue."

The 2026 event has attracted some of the world's biggest names in boating, with newly announced exhibitors Riviera, Sunseeker, Sundance, Maritimo, Boatology, Island Gypsy, Horizon, Leigh-Smith, Palm Beach, Performance Cruising, Short Marine and Whitehaven joining an impressive lineup of international industry pioneers, including BENETEAU, Princess Yachts and De Antonio.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Mockup - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Mockup - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

Numerous boat builders are set to wow Sanctuary Cove crowds with an array of world premiere models and Asia Pacific debuts, granting visitors unprecedented access to global marine innovation.

Stephen Milne, Brand and Communications Director of Riviera, has revealed the acclaimed Australian boat builder will be showcasing two exclusive world premiere vessel debuts.

"The Gold Coast has become the marine industry capital of Australia with the Marine Precinct offering a manufacturing, refit and repair hub unlike anything else in the Southern Hemisphere," Mr Milne said.

"As a result, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show has become the show for big boats in Australia, and our owners and guests enjoy flying to the Gold Coast in May to experience the Boat Show and the other wonderful attractions of Queensland in autumn. Riviera will premiere two exceptional new Sport Yachts in a spectacular showcase at Sanctuary Cove including the world premiere of the magnificent Platinum Edition 6200 Sport Yacht, alongside the Australian boat show premiere of the 5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition."

Other highly anticipated Australian-first unveilings will include Cantiere Mimì's all-new 11 Cabin and 13.5 Cabin, BENETEAU's Antares 12 Coupé and Oceanis 52, Saxdor's 400 GTS, EYachts' Axopar 45 Cross Top, Axopar 45 Cross Cabin, Axopar 38 Cross Cabin, Axopar 29 CCX and Sirena 58, Whitehaven's 6000 Flybridge, 6500 Flybridge, and Harbour Classic 52, and Aquila's 46 Yacht, 42 Coupe and 50 Sail.

The on-water display on the sparkling Sanctuary Cove Marina will showcase the very best of boating tech and equipment with an outstanding array of vessels including luxury yachts, powerboats, sailing boats and trailer boats, and play host to the annual Live Bream Shoot Out competition.

On land, adventure seekers, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts will find their home within the dedicated Sports, Leisure & Fishing precincts offering live demonstrations, product launches and expert tips. Bringing high-speeds and thrills, visitors can expect displays from the likes of Jobe Watersports, Surf Coast Marine, Grand Boats, Floatables, Suzuki, Penske, Nautique Central, Northside Marine, JSW Powersports, and Sea Legs.

Meanwhile, those in the mood to indulge and unwind can stroll through the vibrant Sanctuary Cove Marine Village, where boating culture meets unparalleled seaside luxury with boutique shopping, premium dining, live entertainment, a dedicated kids zone by Maritime Safety Queensland and interactive displays.

The show will be open daily from 9:00am - 5:00pm from 21 to 24 May 2026. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and use the free Park 'n' Ride services from either Movie World or Dreamworld, catering for all visitors travelling north or south on the M1, ride share or taxi drop off zones, helicopter transfers via Gold Coast Helitours, or water transfer options. For all ticket, event, and exhibitor details, please visit: sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and presented by Mulpha Events and is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast, and Official Beverage Partner Moët Hennessy.

When: Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May 2026
Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Where: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, Queensland
Details: Tickets on sale now via www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

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