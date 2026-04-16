ILIAD Catamarans targets strong showing at 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

The award-winning ILIAD 53F will on display at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans The award-winning ILIAD 53F will on display at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 15 Apr 23:39 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans is set to draw attention at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, taking place from 21-24 May on Australia's Gold Coast.

Presented in partnership with its Asia Pacific dealer, The Yacht Sales Co., the brand will showcase the award-winning ILIAD 53F— a model that continues to resonate with discerning long-range cruising enthusiasts.

Purpose-built for extended offshore passages as well as relaxed coastal cruising, the ILIAD 53F offers an impressive 2,500-nautical-mile range, paired with exceptional efficiency, expansive living spaces and refined onboard comfort.

ILIAD Catamarans has seen growing global demand from powerboat buyers drawn to its unique combination of volume, fuel economy and premium finish — qualities that define the brand's approach to modern long-range cruising.

Alongside the ILIAD 53F on display, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the broader range, including insights into the new ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid and the upcoming ILIAD 60.

The ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid builds on the proven ILIAD 53F platform, integrating advanced hybrid propulsion, expanded solar capability and high-capacity battery systems to enable low-emission, generator-free cruising for extended periods. Meanwhile, the ILIAD 60 represents the next step forward in long-range luxury power catamarans, delivering increased volume, enhanced performance and even greater passage-making capability for global cruising.

The teams from ILIAD Catamarans and The Yacht Sales Co. will be available throughout the show to provide detailed guidance, discuss specifications and options, and assist prospective owners in discovering the full potential of the ILIAD range.

The 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show runs from 21-24 May on the Gold Coast. Appointments to inspect the ILIAD 53F can be arranged via iliadcatamarans.com/events/2026-sanctuary-cove-international-boat-show