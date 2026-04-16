Please select your home edition
Edition

ILIAD Catamarans targets strong showing at 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by ILIAD Catamarans 15 Apr 23:39 PDT 21–24 May 2026
The award-winning ILIAD 53F will on display at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © ILIAD Catamarans

ILIAD Catamarans is set to draw attention at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, taking place from 21-24 May on Australia's Gold Coast.

Presented in partnership with its Asia Pacific dealer, The Yacht Sales Co., the brand will showcase the award-winning ILIAD 53F— a model that continues to resonate with discerning long-range cruising enthusiasts.

Purpose-built for extended offshore passages as well as relaxed coastal cruising, the ILIAD 53F offers an impressive 2,500-nautical-mile range, paired with exceptional efficiency, expansive living spaces and refined onboard comfort.

ILIAD Catamarans has seen growing global demand from powerboat buyers drawn to its unique combination of volume, fuel economy and premium finish — qualities that define the brand's approach to modern long-range cruising.

Alongside the ILIAD 53F on display, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the broader range, including insights into the new ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid and the upcoming ILIAD 60.

The ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid builds on the proven ILIAD 53F platform, integrating advanced hybrid propulsion, expanded solar capability and high-capacity battery systems to enable low-emission, generator-free cruising for extended periods. Meanwhile, the ILIAD 60 represents the next step forward in long-range luxury power catamarans, delivering increased volume, enhanced performance and even greater passage-making capability for global cruising.

The teams from ILIAD Catamarans and The Yacht Sales Co. will be available throughout the show to provide detailed guidance, discuss specifications and options, and assist prospective owners in discovering the full potential of the ILIAD range.

The 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show runs from 21-24 May on the Gold Coast. Appointments to inspect the ILIAD 53F can be arranged via iliadcatamarans.com/events/2026-sanctuary-cove-international-boat-show

Related Articles

ILIAD Catamarans set to draw crowds
The ILIAD 53F will be showcased at 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show The internationally acclaimed ILIAD 53F power catamaran will be showcased at the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show from 25–29 March in Florida. Posted on 12 Jan ILIAD Catamarans launches new ILIAD 60
The evolution of luxury long-range power catamarans continues ILIAD Catamarans continues to lead the evolution of luxury long-range power catamarans with the launch of the all-new ILIAD 60. Posted on 24 Oct 2025 Introducing the new ILIAD 53F Offgrid Hybrid
Combining the award-winning design of the ILIAD 53F with cutting-edge e-Motion hybrid technology We're proud to announce the official launch of the groundbreaking ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid, marking a bold new era in sustainable, luxury cruising. Posted on 25 Sep 2025 Explore the ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard
Discover the remarkable detail and quality of craftsmanship We are pleased to bring you an insight into the ILIAD Catamarans shipyard with a new video and behind-the-scenes images. Discover the remarkable detail and quality of craftsmanship that goes into each model we construct across the range. Posted on 21 Feb 2025 ILIAD Catamarans Parallel Hybrid Propulsion System
Now offering a revised parallel system as an optional propulsion upgrade ILIAD Catamarans, in collaboration with e-Motion, is now offering a revised parallel system as an optional propulsion upgrade to all models in the ILIAD 53 Series. Posted on 23 Oct 2024 Discover new model ILIAD 53 Flybridge at FLIBS 22
Featuring exceptional bridgedeck clearance, impressive performance, volume and style With an economic impact of $1.79 billion, more than 100,000 visitors, 1,000 exhibiting brands, and 1,300 boats on display, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—the largest in-water boat show in the world—is back. Posted on 13 Oct 2022 ILIAD 53S interior
Discover several interior options available with the new model This impressive motor yacht has outstanding interior living space, including (as standard) a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, with the entire area bathed in natural light courtesy of an expansive skylight. Posted on 31 Aug 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy