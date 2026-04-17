The Yacht Sales Co. April News & Events

Explore exciting new launches, upcoming events and broker highlights from across our network.
New interior imagery of the ILIAD 60 has been revealed, offering an exciting first look at this next-generation luxury power catamaran ahead of its late-2026 launch. Expansive spaces, refined styling and seamless indoor-outdoor living define the design. With construction under way and demand building, contact us today to explore your options.
Veya Yachts has launched its new website, offering a first look at the brand's vision, design philosophy and future direction, as progress continues at the shipyard. Looking ahead, the highly anticipated Veya 53 will make its world premiere this September at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026.
WAGS at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron sees 40+ boats take to the water for social racing and friendly competition.
Back ashore, our team proudly supports the famous sausage sizzle as sponsors and volunteers, welcoming crews and building connections. Join the WAGS camaraderie.
Wednesday 22 - Sunday 26 April
Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May
Not long until the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Join us to experience the Asia Pacific premieres of the FP44, Dufour 54 and Dufour 41, alongside an impressive lineup of sail and power yachts including the FP41, Dufour 48 and ILIAD 53F. Register your interest below.
Alex is our Sales Consultant based in Fiji. Born in the UK and raised across Africa, the Pacific and Caribbean, he brings a truly global perspective to his role. With extensive sailing experience, Alex connects clients with the right vessel and cruising opportunities throughout the South Pacific. Working closely with Yacht Help, he also provides trusted local support across yacht ownership, management and ongoing care, ensuring a seamless experience in Fiji.
The Yacht Sales Co. incorporating Multihull Solutions, Level 1, Suite 7, 20 Innovation Parkway, Birtinya, Queensland 4575, Australia, +61 7 5452 5164