Succession Planning

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 20 Apr 15:00 PDT

Nouns like Claims. Assertions. Superlatives. Hyperbole. Adjectives such as Peerless. Bespoke. Gold Standard. Certainly seen them a bit. Heard them plenty of times, as well. Nearly always find an example or two in a press release. And then there's Hinckley. Now as it turns out, they're pretty fond of their own saying, 'The Hinckley Way', but just what does that all mean?

Well, the explanation's in the headline. Or is that the headline is the explanation? No matter, membership into the Hinckley club does not come cheap, but you most definitely get what you pay for. Part of the price of entry comes in the form of the joy that is, 'What to do next?', for you will be a Custodian, way more than a mere Owner. Which child will get it? Of the many grandkids, which will say, 'Yes. I'm into boating!' (and in a big way, at that...)?

Or will there be a new clan to take over, because you went on to the next Hinckley, and the one after that, and then finally moved on all the way up to a Talaria 57? Ah, yes. The choices...

So, Hinckley is just a couple of years shy of its hundredth birthday, and from the word go it has always been about quality. From the manufacture of components, to the creation of whole vessels, Hinckley elects to go for the best way to do something, which is never the cheapest, and often incredibly complex in the way that it makes it simple. The latter point is reflected in both the overall, and oh-so-classic aesthetic, and in the creation of JetStick (now in into its fourth generation) that allows for sublimely simple operation and manoeuvring.

If Hinckley were car builders, they might be Singer, or Tuthill, and if you are a total nerd like this here scribe, then Alfaholics. Their mighty little 105 is all carbon, screams its twin-spark head off, and literally scares many a supercar into submission on the Nürburgring. A Hinckley is swift, for sure, but decidedly not as frenetic as any of those listed above. Nowhere near as garish as a TWR Supercat, and more Nardone 928.

The Hinckley Way is standard.

So, it is not about Restomod, although you most certainly can do that to your older Hinckley craft. It is much more about where Brand, Technology and the Future all converge, and it has been from the get-go.

If you think about it, there are brands that participate in a market, and then there are brands that define it. Hinckley sits squarely in the latter category. They are an enduring benchmark in a marine industry often preoccupied with scale, speed, and spectacle.

As mentioned, for nearly a century now, Hinckley has built its reputation not through volume or trend-chasing, but through a disciplined commitment to craft, a deeply considered application of technology, and a clear-eyed vision of what the future of luxury boating should look like.

At the core of this philosophy lies a deceptively simple principle. Namely, just do things the right way. Now it is interesting, for we are eight paragraphs in, and the word 'passion' has not been used yet, but it is as hardened in as post-cured epoxy. Scott Bryant, Hinckley's Vice President of Marketing explains, "The only way to do things is to do it the right way. It's rarely the cheapest, but it is always the best and correct way."

Undoubtedly a great explanation of 'The Hinckley Way', what you don't understand until you begin a real discussion is that this is no mere marketing construct. Rather, it is a decision-making framework that is imbued into every aspect of the business, from design and engineering through to service and long-term ownership.

Brand as a philosophy. Not a positioning exercise...

Hinckley's brand strength is rooted in consistency rather than reinvention. Founded in 1928, their reputation was earned from day one, building craft for discerning clientele, then later on the military, and even sailing vessels like the Pilot 35 and Bermuda 40. Today, it is all about their famous Picnic Boats, and Maine Lobster Boat inspired luxury express cruisers.

Two things have never changed. It has always been about uncompromising quality, and low-volume production. Hinckley only produces around 30 boats per year, with waiting lists for some models stretching up to two years. This scarcity is not seen as a constraint. Rather, it's almost strategic. "We'll never be the biggest," Bryant notes. "We hope to be the best." And in that you command incredible desire and aspiration, and then loyalty once inside.

Equally, this positioning has profound outcomes. In a sector where depreciation is often the largest cost of ownership, Hinckley's limited production and timeless design language help protect residual values. As Bryant explains, "Our boats don't really depreciate because we actually build so few boats to such a high standard, and we administer the majority of the brokerage market."

The result is a brand that behaves more like a heritage luxury house than a traditional boat manufacturer. As mentioned, ownership is not transactional, it is custodial. As Bryant says, "Our own customers see themselves as stewards of this product, taking care of it for this small amount of time before the next person takes it on."

Timeless design in a trend-driven market

Hinckley refuse to chase design trends. Many a builder responds to shifting market desires with increasingly aggressive styling. Whereas a Hinckley just looks like a Hinckley. Squint your eyes a bit, and today's sheer line is not too far off, Ruthyeolyn, where here commercial requirements met a certain aesthetic still admired and in demand today.

Bryant says. "We don't chase trends. We're not looking for the next new whatever to make it look a certain way. That would just devalue what we do. Hinckley's signature elements, like the sweeping sheer line, subtle tumblehome, immensely lustrous varnish (and yes, it is 10 to 12 coats of lacquer), as well as the meticulous brightwork, create an immediately recognisable silhouette and style. It is a design that transcends fashion cycles, ensuring that a Hinckley built today will still feel relevant decades from now."

So, it is very interesting then that this aesthetic continuity is balanced by not just a willingness, but a deep eagerness to evolve beneath the surface.

Technology as an enabler, not a distraction...

Hinckley integrates technology only when it enhances the owner experience. "We've never been a features and benefits organisation. It's always been in support of having the best possible experience on the water."

This philosophy was first demonstrated with the launch of the original Picnic Boat in 1994, which was a vessel that combined classic aesthetics with groundbreaking functionality. It introduced the first recreational joystick control system, allowing owners to manoeuvre a 36-foot boat with unprecedented ease.

"This innovation was not about technological novelty. It was about accessibility. Our proprietary control system, JetStick, gives people the confidence, particularly those with limited boating experience. We provide a way for people to come and 'learn to boat', as it were. We're now up to JetStick 4, which has delivered increasingly sophisticated control while maintaining intuitive operation. GPS-assisted station keeping allows an owner to hold position alongside a dock whilst handling all the lines themselves, enabling guests to simply come on board and immerse themselves."

The broader technological trajectory is equally considered. Hull construction has progressed from Kevlar and vinyl ester to carbon fibre and epoxy resin vac-bagged together, with post-curing in an 80-foot autoclave enhancing both structural integrity and long-term durability. The result is a lighter, stronger, and more efficient vessel that feeds straight back into Hinckley's broader marketing appeal.

Digital switching systems further simplify onboard operation, enabling a 'one-button' start to a day on the water. "The boat becomes less of a distraction, and allows our owners to focus on the creation of real memories," added Bryant, "and we're straight back to enhancing that all-important ownership experience."

Immediately, one needs to add in craftmanship. The human touch. For it is this that creates the look, and the tactility. It is skilled artisans completing meticulous finishing with what amounts to an obsessive attention to detail that makes a Hinckley. Our boatbuilders are in it for the sake of the craft. This isn't just a job. It is more like an undertone that just happens to have been around for nearly 100 years."

Now you might apply varnish by hand, which of course needs a touch up every year, and so Hinckley created YachtCare to give that concierge style service that is required at this level of the market. However, painting a dark hull every couple of years is too much. So, attention to the status of the mould ensures there are no imperfections, which are unacceptable. A Hinckley that fails quality control goes back in to paint for another go. No questions asked. Remember, at this level of the market, perception is inseparable from performance.

Indeed it is. So, if craftsmanship defines the product, then it is service defines the ownership experience. Hinckley's vertically integrated service network, that spans 10 locations along the U.S. East Coast, ensures continuity of care throughout a vessel's lifecycle.

This approach to succession encompasses everything from initial training, events (the how to boat we spoke about earlier), through to maintenance, refit, and eventual resale. It is a model that reinforces the brand's stewardship philosophy, whilst creating long-term customer relationships. It is also available to non-Hinckley craft, which only further helps to garner magnificent brand aspiration. You know, don't just arrive at the races, be delivered by Range Rover, open the tailgate, then the picnic basket and let the Champagne flow and sandwiches be consumed...

Who's in?

One of the more intriguing aspects of Hinckley's evolution is its ability to attract first-time boaters. Unlike many heritage brands that rely on legacy customers, Hinckley has successfully positioned itself as an entry point for affluent newcomers. Between 40% and 50% of new buyers each year are either new to boating, or relatively inexperienced. These customers are often drawn initially by the brand's reputation, but they stay because the product is accessible.

"Yes, they want to have the best. Then what they learn is that this boat is actually perfect for someone who is not a super experienced boater. This dynamic creates a powerful feedback loop. As a brand, Hinckley attracts new entrants, we equip them with the tools and confidence to enjoy boating, and retain them through a high-touch ownership experience," said Bryant.

Hinckley takes a notably relaxed view of the competition. Rather than aggressively defending its position, the company focuses on execution. "We don't view them as a problem. It's actually quite flattering."

There is a clear understanding of value here. At Hinckley's price point, competition is less about other boats, and more about alternative luxury purchases, such as cars, properties, or even aircraft. The decision to buy a Hinckley is therefore as much emotional as it is rational. Afterall, no one needs a boat.

So, a Hinckley is for those who prioritise authenticity. "If people want the real thing, they'll come and get the real thing," Bryant adds.

Where to?

Looking ahead, Hinckley's future appears less about disruption and more about refinement. The company continues to explore new markets, particularly in regions such as the Great Lakes and Florida, while cautiously evaluating expansion opportunities on the U.S. West Coast.

Product development remains focused on the highly successful Picnic Boat range, with recent launches such as the Picnic Boat 39 and 45 demonstrating strong demand. Larger, semi-custom models continue to cater to a more niche clientele, reflecting the brand's commitment to bespoke craftsmanship.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Hinckley's future strategy is its embrace of refit and restoration. By modernising older vessels with contemporary technology, the company extends the lifecycle of its products while reinforcing its heritage. At the beginning, we spoke about restomods, and even an early Hinckley can be brought up to date with JetStick 4, digital switching, repowering, and perhaps new fabrics. Notably, this not only preserves the brand's legacy, but also aligns with broader sustainability trends, and allows those who definitely need to be in to get in without the wait.

Not just the craft, but a brand built for endurance

In an industry often driven by novelty, Hinckley's enduring relevance is a testament to the power of clarity. By defining its purpose, namely crafting exceptional boats that create meaningful experiences, and then aligning every decision to that purpose, the company has built a brand that transcends product cycles.

At its essence, Hinckley is not about boats. It is about moments. "It's designed for the sake of having the best possible moments on the water. Heirloom memories," as Bryant puts it.

In that context, technology is simply a tool, craftsmanship is a discipline, and the future is not a departure from the past. Rather it's a continuation of it. Refined, enhanced, and delivered, as always, the right way, which is oh-so-Hinckley...

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Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat.World