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The Yacht Sales Co. to Showcase Three Asia-Pacific Premieres at the SCIBS 2026

by The Yacht Sales Co. 20 Apr 01:26 PDT 21–24 May 2026
Fountaine Pajot FP44 © Fountaine Pajot

The Yacht Sales Co. will present a premium line-up of sail and power cruising yachts at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, headlined by three Asia-Pacific premieres: the new Fountaine Pajot FP44, Dufour 54 and Dufour 41.

Following strong global interest since their recent international debuts, the three models are expected to attract significant attention from Asia-Pacific buyers, reflecting growing demand for performance-led cruising yachts across a range of ownership profiles.

The Fountaine Pajot FP44 introduces a refined new generation of sailing catamaran, combining generous onboard volume with confident bluewater performance. Seamless integration between cockpit and saloon enhances onboard liveability, while flexible layouts and intuitive handling make it equally suited to private cruising or charter.

Dufour 54 - photo © Dufour Yachts
Dufour 54 - photo © Dufour Yachts

Making its regional debut alongside the FP44, the Dufour 54 redefines performance cruising in the 50-foot-plus category. Elegant design, expansive living spaces and multiple configuration options, including a full-beam owner's suite, position it as a standout for extended offshore cruising.

Also making its Asia-Pacific debut, the Dufour 41 brings contemporary design and versatility to the 40-foot category. Designed to balance performance with comfort, it offers generous interior volume, abundant natural light and multiple layout configurations, including three- and four-cabin options, making it well suited to both private owners and charter programs.

ILIAD 53F - photo © ILIAD
ILIAD 53F - photo © ILIAD

Complementing these premieres is the ILIAD 53F, the award-winning luxury power catamaran known for its fuel efficiency, cruising range and exceptional onboard comfort.

The display is further strengthened by the Fountaine Pajot FP41, a highly sought-after 41-foot sailing catamaran offering contemporary styling and impressive performance, alongside the refined Dufour 48, a versatile cruiser combining elegant lines with spacious deck and interior living.

Looking ahead, The Yacht Sales Co. will also introduce VEYA Yachts to the market, with the brand set for its global launch in September 2026. While not on display at Sanctuary Cove, representatives will be on site to discuss the brand and the upcoming VEYA 53 world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Mark Elkington, CEO of The Yacht Sales Co., said the 2026 Sanctuary Cove showcase reflects the company's continued focus on bringing world-class brands and new model innovation to the region.

"The premieres of the FP44, Dufour 54 and Dufour 41 mark a significant moment for our 2026 Sanctuary Cove showcase. Each model represents the latest thinking in performance, design and onboard liveability, supported by a strong broader line-up across sail and power.

Sanctuary Cove remains a flagship event in our annual calendar, playing a central role in how we engage with clients and introduce new models to the Asia-Pacific market."

Private inspections of all models on display can be arranged via
yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/the-yacht-sales-co-2026-scibs/
or by contacting The Yacht Sales Co. directly at info@yachtsalesco.com.

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