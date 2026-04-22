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Inside The Factory: How Aquila Catamarans Are Built

by Aquila Power Catamarans 22 Apr 09:00 PDT
Aquila 45 Sport in Action © Aquila Power Catamarans

Catamarans are celebrated for their stability, seakeeping, and generous living space—but what does it actually take to build these increasingly popular, twin-hulled boats?

We take a behind-the-scenes look at how Aquila constructs its power catamarans at the state-of-the-art Sino Eagle factory in Hangzhou City, China.

Aquila is one of the world's leading power catamaran builders, producing a range of models from sport boats to fishing catamarans to luxury yachts. Each model is built using a mix of modern technology and hand craftsmanship inside a million square foot factory, taking an average of three months to complete.

Aquila experts at work - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila experts at work - photo © Aquila Boats

Design, Research & Development

Every Aquila begins with a detailed design and research phase. The brand's wide range of models is shaped around how people choose to boat, giving owners the flexibility to move up through the Aquila range as their lifestyle needs evolve.

The Aquila power portfolio spans the versatile Sport and Coupe models, the fishing-focused Molokai range, and spacious Yacht and Luxury models designed for extended cruising. All power models are conceived by an international team of designers, ensuring global appeal.

The Aquila range has also been further extended into the sail market, with the recent launch of the 50 Sail.

At the company's Research & Development Centre, new ideas undergo rigorous testing. The team analyze and refine everything from propeller efficiency and engine height to hull shapes, angles, and the strength of Aquila's innovative carbon fiber Hydro Glide® foil, which supports a significant portion of the boat's weight. This facility plays a crucial role in maintaining Aquila's consistency and quality across all models.

This is the first episode in a 4-part behind-the-scenes series which takes you inside the 27-acre facility where every Aquila catamaran is born. Subscribe to watch the full series: youtube.com/@aquilaboats

Factory Shops: Vertical Integration For Quality

A key strength of the Sino Eagle operation is its vertical integration - most of the components used to build each catamaran are created onsite. The factory is designed as a clean, environmentally conscious workspace, featuring carbon-removing air filtration, humidity and temperature control, water treatment systems, solar energy, and processes to minimize waste.

Four large warehouses store more than 10,000 parts, each meticulously categorized in a digital system that keeps production moving efficiently. Specialist teams manufacture stainless-steel hardware, while the woodworking shop handcrafts furniture and other functional interior components that appear throughout the models, using roughly 14,000 sheets of wood every year. In the upholstery department, every seat, cushion, and textile element is stitched and assembled by hand. This process ensures all models are built to last and withstand the tests of the sea, contributing to the brand's high-quality finish.

Building the Iconic Aquila Hull

Aquila Catamara Hull - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila Catamara Hull - photo © Aquila Boats

Hull construction begins with the lamination process, which is central to Aquila's performance driven design philosophy. The hull is engineered for reduced drag and enhanced stability.

The build process provides significant benefits for safety and efficiency. A gel coat layer is applied, followed by fiberglass. Foam cores of varying density are added depending on the structural load requirements of each model. To ensure strength and consistency, Aquila uses a one-shot vinyl ester vacuum infusion process. This tightly controlled technique ensures even resin saturation, resulting in a lighter, stronger, and more durable hull. Vinyl ester resin is chosen specifically for its superior resistance to water absorption.

All major structural components, including decks, roofs, bulkheads, and stringer systems, are also vacuum infused using vinyl ester resin, giving every part of the boat uniform strength and quality.

Production & Final Assembly

Assembly is the final stage, where all components come together.

Assembly begins with fitting the stringers and bulkheads to the newly created hull, which provides extra strength and prevents hull twisting. Cleats and railings are added, along with fireproofing, soundproofing, in-house built fuel tanks, electrical systems, and plumbing. The interior then takes shape with lighting, stereo systems, cabinetry, and soft furnishings, all crafted to deliver the comfort and style Aquila is known for.

Before delivery, every Aquila undergoes extensive testing and quality control. Smaller models are tested in a tank equipped with a rain system to detect any issues, while larger models are trialed on the river adjacent to the factory. Only after passing this final inspection is an Aquila ready for the water and delivery to its proud owner for a lifetime of cruising.

To explore the full range of Aquila power catamarans and discover which one best suits your on-water lifestyle, visit the official Aquila website: aquilaboats.com

Aquila factory - photo © Aquila Boats
Aquila factory - photo © Aquila Boats

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