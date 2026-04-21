Alia Yachts unveils 43m Ximena, a statement in speed, style and true full custom

by Alia Yachts 21 Apr 06:34 PDT

Alia Yachts has introduced its latest fully custom yacht, the 43m Ximena, in emphatic fashion at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Positioned along Flagler Drive, the yacht quickly became one of the standout vessels of the show, drawing attention for both her assertive exterior design and the first unveiling of her meticulously crafted interior.

"It was incredibly rewarding to see Ximena come to life in Palm Beach," said Gökhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts. "She captures exactly what we stand for at Alia, a truly custom yacht, built without compromise. Every aspect of her design and performance is driven by the owner's vision. She is fast, distinctive and deeply personal. In many ways, she represents the direction we believe this segment should be heading."

Performance with intent

Penned by Omega Architects with naval architecture from Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Ximena immediately signals her purpose. Her sharp, arrowhead profile and pronounced pelican bow give her a sense of forward motion even at anchor, a yacht designed not just to be seen, but to move.

Beneath the surface, her fast displacement hull form delivers a compelling balance of speed and efficiency. With a top speed of 22.6 knots and a 20-knot cruising speed, she offers serious long-range capability without sacrificing comfort. A shallow draft of just 2.1 metres further enhances her versatility, opening up cruising grounds from the Bahamas to more remote, shallow anchorages.

Exterior living, elevated

Ximena's exterior spaces are designed with a clear focus: effortless enjoyment. The expansive sundeck, spanning over 50 square metres, brings together shaded comfort under a sleek black hardtop and open areas for sunbathing around the Jacuzzi. A fully equipped bar, generous seating and a large pop-up screen transform the space from daytime retreat to evening venue, while twin pilot seats offer a front-row experience of the yacht's performance under way.

Forward, the foredeck lounge provides a more intimate but equally sociable setting. Arranged in a distinctive lozenge configuration around two low tables, it comfortably accommodates larger groups, creating a natural progression for guests as the day evolves into evening.

Aft, the main deck continues the theme of flexible living, offering both covered and open areas with integrated lighting, concealed audio and a drop-down cinema screen, a space equally suited to relaxed afternoons or lively nights on board.

The beach club

At water level, Ximena's beach club becomes a focal point for daytime life. The wide teak platform invites direct engagement with the sea, while a centrally positioned hydraulic platform simplifies both swimming access and the launch of water toys.

Behind the glass transom, a fully equipped gym adds another layer to the experience, seamlessly connecting wellness and leisure in a space that feels both open and purposeful.

A refined and tactile interior

Step inside, and the tone shifts to one of quiet sophistication. Developed by Yodezeen in close collaboration with Alia's in-house team, the interior blends contemporary loft aesthetics with carefully layered materials and detailing.

There is a strong sense of continuity throughout. Pale ivory onyx from Antolini appears as both a sculptural bar element and a dining table centerpiece. Oak parquet flooring echoes the scale of the exterior teak decking. Wavy smoked glass, brass accents, royal gloss lacquer and natural leather create a rich but controlled palette, while soft curves replace hard lines to shape the spaces.

The main saloon is particularly striking. Light interacts constantly with reflective and textured surfaces, creating depth and movement. A circular ceiling feature in wavy glass acts almost like a living chandelier, while the curved seating and onyx bar draw guests naturally into the space.

Owner-focused design

The owner's suite, located forward on the main deck, occupies more than 50 square metres and is conceived as a private retreat. Clean sightlines, generous glazing and carefully balanced materials give the space a calm, residential feel.

His-and-hers bathrooms, finished in fantastic grey marble with copper and brass veining, connect through a shared shower. A near full-beam dressing area provides storage on a scale rarely seen on a yacht of this size.

Guest accommodation continues the same design language, with two VIP cabins aft and two additional cabins forward. Materials are adapted subtly, including travertine with ridged detailing and Invisible Grey marble, to give each space its own identity while maintaining overall coherence.

"This project was about creating a very liveable, open environment," said Artur Sharf, co-founder of Yodezeen. "The owners wanted something modern, but not cold, a space with warmth, texture and personality. The combination of soft curves, natural materials and refined detailing allowed us to achieve that balance. Alia's ability to execute complex details in-house made a real difference in bringing the concept to life."

Built without compromise

Ximena also reflects the practical advantages of a fully custom build. Her midships garage accommodates a 6.5-metre tender, with straightforward handling for the crew, while onboard systems and layouts are tailored precisely to the owner's operational needs. Accommodation is provided for eight crew, ensuring the level of service expected of a yacht in this class.

With Ximena, Alia Yachts reinforces its position in the fully custom segment, delivering a yacht that is not defined by size alone, but by clarity of vision, precision of execution and a strong sense of identity.