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Eight must-see yacht exhibitors at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 21 Apr 15:49 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Maritimo M75 © Maritimo

Calling all yachties! Round up your crew because the Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), is hitting the Gold Coast from 21-24 May with its most show-stopping line-up yet.

Over 4 jam-packed days, 45,000 lavish lifestyle seekers and boating aficionados are set to descend onto the sparkling Sanctuary Cove marina for ultimate yacht-spotting and luxury shopping.

With over 300 exhibitors showcasing jaw-dropping fleets, and over 800 dazzling vessels on display, curating the perfect SCIBS itinerary is no easy feat. That's why we've had all hands on deck to round up the hottest yacht displays to check out during your SCIBS visit (in between bottomless champagne brunching and wine tastings, of course).

Don't miss the boat! From international giants to local legends, here's the ultimate hit list:

Riviera

Homegrown Gold Coast manufacturer and Australia's largest and most awarded builder of luxury motor yachts, Riviera is a crowd favourite that requires no introduction. Aside from their blue-water heritage, engineering excellence, innovative design and supreme luxury, they are best known for boasting the largest luxury yacht building facility in the Southern Hemisphere on a 16.8-hectare site at Coomera. At this year's Show, Riviera will host a grand showcase of 12 Riviera luxury motor yachts from their world-class fleet spanning 39 to 78 feet. Visitors can also catch the world premiere unveiling of two epic debut Riviera vessels - their Platinum Edition 6200 Sport Yacht and 5600 Sport Yacht Platinum Edition, both of which are set to make a splash and take luxury cruising to new heights.

Riviera 6800 Sport Yacht PE Running - photo © Riviera
Riviera 6800 Sport Yacht PE Running - photo © Riviera

Princess Yachts

It's all in the name - this British boatbuilder produces vessels as elegant and timeless as they are bold and powerful. Boat Show visitors are in for a treat at this year's Princess display, with seven spectacular vessels available to explore, including the most technically advanced and spaciously proportioned flybridge yachts on the water. Highlights are the all-new Princess F65 motor yacht, boasting a sleek, contemporary layout with jaw-dropping geometric design elements, and the new award-winning F58 with unmistakable Princess charm and elegance, rewriting the rule book on space, performance and entertaining.

Princess Yachts F65 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Yachts F65 - photo © Princess Yachts

Boatology

Bringing a slice of Amalfi Coast summer to Sanctuary Cove, European favourite Boatology will be showcasing four boats from Italian boatbuilder Cantiere Mimì's Libeccio range. Giving Aussie marine aficionados unprecedented access to timeless Italian Riviera-style cruising, the line-up will feature two all-new debut models: the 11 Cabin and 13.5 Cabin. Both built in Naples and 50 years in the making, these debut vessels are luxury cruisers that combine traditional European styling with modern elegance and innovatio

Libeccio 13.5 Cabin - photo © Francesco Rastrelli
Libeccio 13.5 Cabin - photo © Francesco Rastrelli

Sunseeker

The pinnacle of power, prestige and luxury, James Bond fans might recognise Sunseeker's iconic vessels from some of Hollywood's most famous high-speed chase scenes. A British giant with a rich family history, Sunseeker has a long legacy of producing some of the world's finest luxury marine vessels. This year, two of their most popular models will be cruising into Sanctuary Cove, including their ultra-luxe 76 Yacht and thrill-seeking Superhawk 55, built for adrenaline junkies who like their time on the water fast, fierce, and seriously fun.

Sunseeker 76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker 76 Yacht - photo © Sunseeker International

EYachts

Whether you're chasing open water adrenaline or a quiet cruise along the coast with friends, Eyachts is serving up a fleet tailor-made for every kind of boater. Think agile day boats built for water sports and spontaneous adventures, plus refined hybrid cruisers designed for eco-conscious escapes. At SCIBS, Eyachts will showcase its most diverse and exciting lineup yet, headlined by numerous Australian premieres, including the highly anticipated Axopar 45 Cross Top, Axopar 45 Cross Cabin, Axopar 38 Cross Cabin, Axopar 29 CCX and Sirena 58.

Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin - photo © Axopar Boats

Beneteau

BENETEAU is one of the world's most established boatbuilders, combining traditional know-how with modern engineering. Every model is designed around real-world use, backed by more than 140 years of boatbuilding experience and one of the most advanced industrial production systems in the marine industry. For the first time, Beneteau will present a full fleet of nine models at SCIBS, offering visitors a complete showcase of the brand's world-leading innovation across power and sail. Leading the charge will be two hotly anticipated Asia-Pacific premieres: elevated sailing star, Oceanis 52, and comfortable yet stylish all-rounder, Antares 12 Coupé.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Jean-Baptiste d'Enquin
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Jean-Baptiste d'Enquin

De Antonio

Born in Barcelona, Spanish boat builder De Antonio blends cutting-edge design with clever engineering. At the forefront of global marine innovation, De Antonio vessels are known for their signature hidden outboard engines, which free up deck space and create sleek, uninterrupted lines. While its lineup for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 is still under wraps, if past showcases are anything to go by, De Antonio's display is set to turn heads and wow crowds.

D50 Coupe deck - photo © De Antonio
D50 Coupe deck - photo © De Antonio

Maritimo

Crafted by hand in Australia, Maritimo vessels are the ultimate on-water sanctuaries for leisure, relaxation, and freedom. Built on a lifelong passion for performance and innovation that stands the test of time, Maritimo designs draw unique inspiration from the Australian lifestyle and pristine coastlines. The world-class builder is expanding its next-generation model lineup, with the global reveal of its all-new S50 Sedan Motor Yacht debuting exclusively for lucky onlookers at Sanctuary Cove. The S50 is a ground-up reimagining of the brand's classic sport yacht DNA that embodies the spirit of open-water adventure, paired with the sophistication of modern Australian design.

Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo

The 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will open from 9am-5pm from Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May with tickets available at www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

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