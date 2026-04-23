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SCIBS 2026 top marine toys and innovations revealed

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 Apr 23:47 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Brabus x Jobe Shadow Seascooter © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

While SCIBS is perhaps best known for serving up a stellar selection of luxury on-water vessels, it's not just powerhouse motor yachts that are set to draw crowds this year. Boating gadgets and high-tech toys have been steadily rising in popularity, and rumour has it this year's instalment is set to deliver an exciting wave of new leisure innovations designed for both high-adrenaline thrills and family-friendly fun. Once considered niche indulgences, marine accessories are becoming defining features of Australia's evolving marine culture, particularly among adventure-seekers looking for unique ocean experiences.

To help you make the most of your SCIBS visit, we've got the inside scoop on the latest and greatest toys and best exhibitors you won't want to miss.

Jobe Sports

Jobe Sports are primed to wow SCIBS crowds with an epic assortment of all-new innovations, plus exclusive show-only promotions, special offers, and giveaways. Headlining their range is the new Jobe Infinity Series of Inflatable Docks and Pools, which let cruisers build their own private floating playground. Launching for the first time in Australia, the 2026 Infinity Series delivers a major upgrade on Sea Pools, Seabob Stations and more, with refined shapes, greater stability, and a fully modular design that adapts to any setup. This premium range is purpose-built for yachts, marinas, PWC and foil riders, charter operators, and families looking for a safe and comfortable space on the water. Jobe will also be unveiling their premium and exclusive collaboration with BRABUS Marine, the Brabus x Jobe Shadow Seascooter. Featuring powerful electric propulsion and a sleek, self-floating design, integrated GoPro mount and three adjustable speeds reaching 8.5km/h, this gadget elevates underwater exploration with refined performance and unmistakable style.

JSW Powersports

JSW Powersports is a one-stop shop for adventure-lovers to dive into high-speeds, epic thrills and unmatched quality. As the world's top Sea-Doo dealer for 14 years running, it's no surprise that JSW will have the latest and greatest on offer at this year's Showcase. Taking centre stage will be the new 2026 Sea-Doo GTI 130 platform, a versatile personal watercraft with a revolutionary onboard experience with the perfect combination of fun-factor, fuel-efficiency and personalisation. Meanwhile, fishing fanatics can check out the new FishPro Trophy Sea-Doo, with exclusive features that perfectly embody what it means to eat, sleep and breathe fishing. While you're at it, be sure to check out their equally impressive range of Sea-Bobs and Fliteboards.

FishPro Trophy Sea-Doo - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
FishPro Trophy Sea-Doo - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Jetboard Australia

Jetboard Australia is taking waterborne adrenaline to a whole new level with their electrifying range of jet-propelled watercraft at this year's SCIBS. From sleek surfboards to powerful jetboards and state-of-the-art sea scooters, every ride is engineered to deliver unmatched performance, agility, and control on the water. Eco-conscious cruisers can also explore their range of electric surfboards, offering eco-friendly, quieter alternatives to their classic powerhouse petrol models. Whether you're carving the waves or cruising glassy lakes these boards blend advanced technology with effortless rideability, catering to newbies and seasoned riders alike. Plus, boating fanatics can catch the official debut of their Parsun F300 Outboard motor.

Electric surfboard - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Electric surfboard - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

HoverAir

HoverAir's lineup will be led by the debut of their world first 100% waterproof self-flying camera built for the water, AQUA. Unlike traditional drones, AQUA floats, launches straight from the water, and lands back on the surface without a hitch. Powered by AI subject tracking and boasting 15 flight modes, its hands free design allows you to capture high-quality cinematic footage of surfing, kayaking, paddling, and more. With a buoyant body, wearable armband-style Lighthouse controller, and gimbal-stabilized video, it marks the next generation in water tech.

AQUA - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
AQUA - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Floatables

Born from a need for more aquatic real estate as families grow, Floatables' range is all about maximising fun, safety, and convenience on the water. This year at SCIBS, Floatables will be showcasing a range of debut products, including all-new inflatable pontoons, next-gen docks, airshades and fan-favourite water hammocks. Each product is engineered to seamlessly extend your boat's footprint, creating versatile spaces for relaxing, entertaining, and everything in between. With floating trampolines to keep the little ones entertained for hours, large hammocks for group entertaining and laid-back lounging, and even aqua yoga mats for those looking to get in touch with their inner zen, there truly is something for everyone.

Inflatable pontoons - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Inflatable pontoons - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Float Haven

This Port-Macquarie brand is all about creating premium floating platforms designed to bring families and friends together on the water. At SCIBS, they'll be bringing their ever-popular Sea Pool Floating Islands to the forefront, along with the all-new, highly anticipated Shade Haven Canopy. Designed to attach directly to the Sea Pool Floating Islands and level up your set-up, the Shade Haven is an innovative floating shade system that transforms the island into a relaxed shaded lounge for longer days on the water. Whether you're lounging on a lake, drifting on a dam, or anchored at the river, this shade system gives you much-needed protection from the harsh Aussie sun without sacrificing the on-water vibe.

Shade Haven Canopy - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
Shade Haven Canopy - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

The 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will open from 9am-5pm from Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May with tickets available at www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

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