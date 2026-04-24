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Caribbean 40F Flybridge - Global Reveal

by Caribbean 23 Apr 17:00 PDT
Caribbean 40 Flybridge © Caribbean

Caribbean has unveiled the 40F Flybridge to a global audience, marking a significant moment in the evolution of the brand's flybridge convertible range.

The Caribbean 40F introduces a refined exterior design direction that redefines the visual identity of the flybridge line-up, signalling a clear path forward for future models.

Built on an advanced hull platform engineered for strength, balance, and superior seakeeping, the 40F delivers a composed, predictable ride across a wide range of offshore conditions, inspiring confidence whether cruising comfortably or running with purpose through challenging seas.

Developed using decades of Maritimo's proven design, manufacturing, and quality-control expertise, the Caribbean 40F Flybridge blends blue-water capability with modern comfort. Designed for extended coastal passages, offshore cruising, day boating for the family or recreational cruising, the 40F appeals to a wide market.

Internally, materials, finishes, and usability, combining contemporary design with integrated technology, create a refined yet functional interior, so the Caribbean 40F remains relevant, capable, and rewarding for owners well into the future and meets the expectations of a new generation of Caribbean owners.

Accompanying the Global Reveal is an all-new Caribbean logo which represents a confident evolution into a new era, proudly retaining the Eagle as a symbol of strength, heritage, and performance. Refined lines, modern detailing, and a more commanding presence update the Eagle for today, reflecting the quality, capability, and innovation behind modern Caribbean Boats.

Caribbean is also officially unveiling its new website, caribbean-boats.com. Unveiling a refined, modern digital platform that showcases the brand's craftsmanship, performance heritage and on-water lifestyle through enhanced design, improved navigation and richer storytelling.

Reflecting on the 60-year-old brand's revival, Bill Barry-Cotter spoke of the journey that has shaped both Caribbean and his own career, from apprentice timber boatbuilder to pioneer of fibreglass construction and creator of some of Australia's most influential marine brands.

"We are proud to present the next phase of that legacy, one that respects where the brand has come from while delivering the performance, engineering, and reliability today's owners expect."

"Every curve, structure, and engineering decision has been made with intent to honour Caribbean's 60-year heritage while moving it forward with modern thinking and proven capability."

The global launch of the Caribbean 40F along with the Caribbean 27F is scheduled for the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 21-24 May 2026.

Maritimo Marketing Manager Simon Stewart said the response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The global reveal of the Caribbean 40F marks a defining milestone for the brand. The response from local markets has been exceptionally strong, and unveiling the 40F on a world stage reflects the growing momentum behind Caribbean's evolution."

The latest images reveal a vessel shaped by precision, passion, and decades of on-water experience. As the global unveiling approaches, the Caribbean 40F stands poised to make a powerful statement when it debuts at SCIBS 2026, 21-24 May.

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