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VISIONF Yachts launches first VISIONF 65 catamaran

by VisionF Yachts 23 Apr 22:24 PDT

Innovative power catamaran builder VISIONF Yachts has launched the first unit of its new VISIONF 65, marking a key milestone as the model enters its final on-water processes ahead of delivery.

Representing the Turkish yard's entry into the sub-24-metre (80ft) segment, the 18.88-metre catamaran is realised as a fully developed production yacht. The model reflects a deliberate evolution of the brand's design language and technical approach, tailored to a broader market without compromising its core principles of volume, comfort and efficiency.

Expanding into a new segment

Long recognised for its 24-metre-plus aluminium and electric power catamarans, VISIONF Yachts has translated its big boat philosophy into a more compact platform with the VISIONF 65.

VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan
VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan

Despite its size, the yacht delivers a strong sense of presence, with a beam of 8.94 metres and a draft of 1.30 metres. The result is a substantial platform that prioritises stability, interior volume and long-stay comfort. These are the key attributes for both private ownership and charter use.

A flybridge-led lifestyle concept

A defining feature of the VISIONF 65 is its expansive flybridge, offering approximately 60 square metres of open-plan space, a figure rarely seen in this segment. Conceived as the yacht's primary social hub, the upper deck provides a versatile environment for entertaining, dining and relaxation.

VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan
VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan

This emphasis on outdoor living is complemented by a 50-square-metre saloon on the main deck. Designed as a bright and open space, it forms part of a seamless, open-plan layout integrating the saloon, dining area and galley.

Large glazed surfaces and carefully considered sightlines reinforce the connection between interior and exterior areas, creating a continuous flow throughout the yacht.

Interior flexibility and volume

The VISIONF 65 offers flexible accommodation configurations, with options for 4+2 or 5+2 cabin layouts. These include a dedicated owner's cabin, a VIP suite and multiple guest cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms.

Guest cabins can be arranged with either double or twin beds, allowing the yacht to adapt to different usage profiles. This flexibility, combined with a balanced layout, positions the model equally well for private cruising or charter operations.

Across all areas, the design prioritises a sense of openness and liveability that exceeds typical expectations in the 60-70ft category.

Advanced energy management

Power comes from twin Volvo Penta D8-450 diesel engines, supported by a comprehensive onboard energy system designed to optimise efficiency and reduce generator dependency.

Key features include a 20 kW generator, 123.2 kWh total battery capacity as 100.8 kWh for 48V battery pack, 22.4 kWh for 24V battery pack and a 30 kVA inverter capacity. The yacht is further supported by a solar array of 42 high-efficiency panels, capable of generating up to 16.8 kW under ideal conditions.

An advanced energy management system, supported by MPPT charge controllers, enables real-time monitoring of energy consumption and battery performance. The solar-supported setup allows for reduced generator usage during daily operations, contributing to a quieter and more efficient onboard experience.

VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan
VISIONF 65 catamaran - photo © Saim Kaan

A production-ready platform

The first VISIONF 65 demonstrates the shipyard's capabilities while maintaining the flexibility expected of a semi-custom platform.

Owners can tailor layout configurations, interior styling and technical specifications to suit individual preferences, while benefiting from a proven base design optimised for real-world usage.

Following its successful launch, the catamaran is currently undergoing final commissioning and on-water testing, with delivery to her owner expected in the near future.

VISIONF 65 Technical Specifications:

  • Length overall: 18.88m
  • Beam: 8.94m
  • Draft: 1.45m
  • Light displacement: 55 tonnes
  • Loaded displacement: 65 tonnes
  • Flybridge: 60m²
  • Saloon: 50m²
  • Hull type: Catamaran
  • Construction: GRP composite
  • Main engines: 2 x Volvo Penta D8-450
  • Auxiliary electric power: 20kW
  • Battery capacity: 100.8 kWh (48VDC) / 22.4 kWh (24VDC)
  • Solar capacity: up to 16.8 kW (42 panels)
  • Guest accommodation: 8
  • Crew accommodation: 3
  • Fuel capacity: 4,100L
  • Fresh water: 2,700L
  • Sewage holding: 3,760L
  • Certification: CE Category A

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