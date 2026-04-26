Palm Beach Motor Yachts joins the 52 Super Series 2026 as official partner

The Palm Beach GT60 at the 52 Super Series © Palm Beach Motor Yachts The Palm Beach GT60 at the 52 Super Series © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 25 Apr 22:40 PDT

Palm Beach Motor Yachts will return to the 2026 52 Super Series—not simply as a partner, but as part of the environment where performance is proven at the highest level of the sport.

Widely regarded as the pinnacle of Grand Prix sailing, the circuit brings together the most advanced technology, accomplished crews, and discerning owners in the world. It is also where the philosophy behind Palm Beach Motor Yachts is continually validated.

At the center of this connection is Palm Beach XI, a Supermaxi racing program and our driving force for innovation and performance—where advanced concepts are tested in real offshore conditions, from foil development to hydrodynamic efficiency. These insights do not remain on the racecourse. They are refined, engineered, and delivered into every Palm Beach Motor Yacht—defining the balance, efficiency, and quiet confidence our owners experience.

Throughout the 2026 Mediterranean series, Palm Beach XII (a Palm Beach 65) will host owners and guests across each event, offering a front-row perspective of the sport at its highest level. More than a vantage point, it is an opportunity to experience the performance, seakeeping, and craftsmanship that define the Palm Beach Motor Yachts range—purpose-built for the varied conditions throughout Europe, from coastal cruising to longer passages between destinations.

With a cruise speed in the high 20 knot range, the Palm Beach 65 delivers the efficiency to move between key 2026 52 Super Series destinations without refueling. From Valencia to Porto Portals and onward to Porto Cervo, these passages can be completed on a single tank, while even extended offshore runs to Lanzarote remain within range, demonstrating a level of real world efficiency and capability that defines the Palm Beach Motor Yachts experience. This level of efficiency is up to 60% greater than comparable yachts in its class, making it one of the most fuel efficient motor yachts in the world.

As our owners increasingly explore these waters, our presence in the region continues to evolve with expanded sales and service capabilities designed to support our growing community and deliver a seamless ownership experience closer to where they cruise.

Founded by CEO and Chief Designer Mark Richards—a nine-time line honours winner of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and an Admiral's Cup Winner—Palm Beach Motor Yachts is built on the belief that the most meaningful innovation is earned offshore, under pressure, and over time.

"The 2026 52 Super Series brings together the very best in sailing—technology, talent, and highly experienced owners and crews who understand performance," said Richards. "For us, it is a natural extension of who we are and how we think. What is proven here ultimately shapes what we build."

As Palm Beach Motor Yachts continues to expand its global presence, this partnership reinforces our philosophy: from ocean racing innovation, to cruising perfection. Built for those who lead.