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March April 2026 PBW Leaderboard

Strategic Marine expands into the pleasure craft sector with new yacht support vessel

by Strategic Marine 25 Apr 23:56 PDT
Strategic Marine expands into the pleasure craft sector with new yacht support vessel © Southerly Designs Pty Ltd

Strategic Marine, a leading builder of high-performance aluminium vessels, has launched a new yacht support vessel designed exclusively for the pleasure craft sector in collaboration with MAG Subsea Pte Ltd and Southerly Designs Pty Ltd. The vessel is engineered to extend the range, capability, and safety of superyacht expeditions worldwide, marking the company's entry into the luxury yachting sector.

The timing of this launch reflects broader momentum across the sector. The global superyacht market is estimated to be valued at USD 24.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 50.86 billion by 2033, driven by rising global population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and sustained demand for premium vessels. Notably, the 40- to 80-metre segment is expected to account for more than 47% of the market share in 2026 - the most common and versatile size range of yacht support vessels*. This growth is corroborated by global brokerage activity - sales rose around 20% in 2025, with 470 superyachts sold compared to 391 the previous year, reflecting steady demand across the sector**.

Also known as a shadow boat or chase boat, a yacht support vessel is designed to travel alongside or ahead of the primary yacht, providing essential services, storage, and operational support. These vessels serve as floating bases for helicopters, submarines, yacht tenders, water toys, and additional crew quarters, effectively extending the reach and capabilities of superyacht operations.

Moreover, demand is further shaped by a generational shift in ownership. Younger HNWIs, compared to their predecessors, increasingly prioritise experiential travel, adventure and environmental and social responsibility over more conventional displays of wealth. Strategic Marine's new yacht support vessel is designed with this shift in mind.

The vessel was developed through a three-way collaboration between Strategic Marine, Southerly Designs - specialist naval architect and long-time partner of Strategic Marine - and MAG Subsea - leading provider of integrated maritime solutions in Asia Pacific.

With an overall length of 42m, a deck area exceeding 140m2 and crane and lift capability, the vessel offers owners and captains with a versatile platform adaptable to a wide range of equipment and operational needs. The vessel also supports emergency response, with flexibility and customisation tailored to each client's requirements.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine said: "This vessel represents a natural evolution of Strategic Marine's expertise in advanced aluminium vessel construction. As the superyacht sector continues to grow, we recognised a clear opportunity to deliver a support vessel purpose-built for the pleasure craft market - one that meets the quality our clients have come to expect from us, with the reliability and performance our vessels are known for."

Mr Alvin Chua, Managing Director and Chief Naval Architect, of MAG Subsea added: "Working alongside Strategic Marine and Southerly Designs has allowed us to integrate practical, real-world operational requirements into the vessel from the outset - ensuring the platform is not only well-designed but also highly functional and efficient for the Super Yachts community."

Mr Andrew Taylor, Managing Director of Southerly Designs commented: "Our focus was to create a vessel that is both highly capable and visually distinctive. This collaboration has enabled us to push design boundaries while maintaining the practicality required of a modern yacht support vessel."

The project reflects a broader industry trend towards versatile yacht support platforms that blend operational capability with premium design, catering to the evolving demands of owners, charter operators, and expedition-style yachting.

Strategic Marine, Mag Subsea, and Southerly Designs look forward to advancing the project and bringing this next-generation vessel to market.

* Coherent Market Insights - Superyacht market analysis and forecast: 2026-2033

** Denison Yachting - 2025 Year in Review: Superyacht Market Report

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