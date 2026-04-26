Aquila Scoops Two Awards in One Week

The 50 Sail has been awarded the International Multihull Show Premiere Award © Aquila Catamarans The 50 Sail has been awarded the International Multihull Show Premiere Award © Aquila Catamarans

by Aquila Catamarans 25 Apr 22:51 PDT

Aquila Catamarans is pleased to announce it has won two awards for its sailing and power models. The 50 Sail has been awarded the International Multihull Show Premiere award at the Multihull of the Year awards, while the 46 Yacht has won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category at this year's Yacht Style Awards.

Held since 2018, The Yacht Style Awards took place this year at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on April 22, and welcomed entries across 35 categories, in which Aquila was also nominated for its fishing-focused 36 Molokai, brand-new entertainment focused 45 Sport (which launched at Palm Beach International Boat Show in March 2026), and the and 50 Sail - Aquila's first sailing model which launched at Miami International Boat Show 2026.

Judges selected the Aquila 46 Yacht as the winner of the Power Catamaran 12-16m category for its unique design, providing large-yacht comforts in an intimate package. One of Aquila's most established and globally successful models, the Aquila 46 Yacht combines comfortable long-range offshore cruising, generous living spaces and confident performance in a versatile twin-hull platform.

Aquila also won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category for the 2025 edition of the Yacht Style Awards for its 46 Coupe, which was developed to set a new direction for cruising catamarans, blending closed-saloon yacht comforts with the speed and performance of a sporty dayboat. It is equipped with Aquila's innovative carbon fiber Hydro Glide® foil system, which delivers up to 40% greater fuel efficiency compared with traditional monohulls. Now entering its second year of production, it remains one of Aquila's most in-demand models with strong global order books.

Arranged by Multihulls World/Multicoques Mag, the Multihull of the Year Award's International Multihull Show Premiere category takes into account all of the new models presented at the show. The 50 Sail was commended by the judges as a bold step into the sailing market from Aquila with an 'innovative design and ergonomy.'

The Yacht Style Awards judges' citation reads: Succeeding Aquila's long-serving 44 Yacht, an industry icon with over 200 sales, the 46 Yacht is 2ft longer and notably 2ft wider while benefiting from the enormous experience the shipyard and design teams have gained in the last decade. The Yacht flybridge series signatures remain - cockpit bar, flybridge-to-foredeck stairs, full-beam owner's suite - but each aspect has been improved, especially the master cabin and its spectacular open bathroom. The multi-zone flybridge is also among selling points, as is the brand's optional Aquila Hydro Glide (AHG) foil system.

Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer at Aquila Catamarans, said: "Winning a Yacht Style Award for a second consecutive year is an honor for our entire team. The Aquila 46 Yacht was created to redefine what an offshore cruising power catamaran can be. We are also very proud to be recognized with the International Multihull Show Premiere award for the 50 Sail. We have entered the sailing market with intention and precision, and to receive this accolade reaffirms the confident new step for Aquila. These awards reflect the strength of our vision and the feedback we continue to receive from owners who value versatility and thoughtful design."

Aquila 46 Yacht

Designed to be a true cruising power catamaran with stability and comfort. With an "Explorer" style and commanding high freeboard, the 46 Yacht blends bold aesthetics with serious offshore capability.

The 46 Yacht benefits from a refined hull design and advanced composite construction, delivering excellent stability and efficient cruising. The production of the 46 Yacht provides significant benefits for safety and efficiency, using a one-shot mold for the hull, deck, and roof for a consistent finish and structural integrity, whilst all bulkheads and stringer systems are vinyl ester resin infused.

Unique to Aquila's Yacht range is its foam-cored bulbous bow, enhancing stability by generating additional lift at the forward section of the hull and significantly reducing "hobby horsing" in choppy conditions.

The impressive 23'3" beam creates interior volume that feels remarkably spacious for a yacht of this length, while thoughtful design maximizes privacy and connection. The 46 Yacht has expansive entertainment, dining and relaxation zones throughout. Featuring an open-concept interior with panoramic windows, the 46 Yacht provides extensive natural light and ocean views.

The aft cockpit provides easy access to the water and acts as a social hub with a salon window and sliding main entrance door opens to create seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment space, whilst direct bow access is possible from from starboard steps on the flybridge leading down to the bow area. The 46 Yacht can be configured to a four head/cabin or 5 head/cabin design, plus other options.

Aquila 50 Sail

First launched at Miami International Boat Show 2026, the 50 Sail maximizes space, functionality, cruising comfort, and quality. Developed in collaboration with long-standing design partners J&J Design, Aquila's signature design is evident throughout both form and function.

A bow cockpit creates a social zone, with a large bow seating area for lounging and socializing. It offers an ideal setting for dining, sunbathing, or relaxing while cruising the open waters. The 50 Sail also has bridge-to-bow access for easy movement from flybridge to the forward bow cockpit. The well-appointed salon and galley feature a stylish, modern design and panoramic windows to maximize natural light. Below deck, there is a choice of four, five, or six cabin configurations with extensive head height and storage throughout.

Propulsion options are open to suit a variety of cruising styles, with either diesel engines or Hybrid Ocean Drive™ available, providing silent, electric propulsion and silent ship capability while at anchor.

For more information on the 46 Yacht, visit: www.aquilaboats.com/models/yachts/46

For more information on the 50 Sail, visit: www.aquilaboats.com/models/sail-catamarans/50