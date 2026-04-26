Please select your home edition
Edition
March April 2026 PBW Leaderboard




 

Aquila Scoops Two Awards in One Week

by Aquila Catamarans 25 Apr 22:51 PDT
The 50 Sail has been awarded the International Multihull Show Premiere Award © Aquila Catamarans

Aquila Catamarans is pleased to announce it has won two awards for its sailing and power models. The 50 Sail has been awarded the International Multihull Show Premiere award at the Multihull of the Year awards, while the 46 Yacht has won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category at this year's Yacht Style Awards.

Held since 2018, The Yacht Style Awards took place this year at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on April 22, and welcomed entries across 35 categories, in which Aquila was also nominated for its fishing-focused 36 Molokai, brand-new entertainment focused 45 Sport (which launched at Palm Beach International Boat Show in March 2026), and the and 50 Sail - Aquila's first sailing model which launched at Miami International Boat Show 2026.

Judges selected the Aquila 46 Yacht as the winner of the Power Catamaran 12-16m category for its unique design, providing large-yacht comforts in an intimate package. One of Aquila's most established and globally successful models, the Aquila 46 Yacht combines comfortable long-range offshore cruising, generous living spaces and confident performance in a versatile twin-hull platform.

Ben Moreau, Regional Sales Director APAC, at the Yacht Style Awards - photo © Aquila Catamarans
Ben Moreau, Regional Sales Director APAC, at the Yacht Style Awards - photo © Aquila Catamarans

Aquila also won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category for the 2025 edition of the Yacht Style Awards for its 46 Coupe, which was developed to set a new direction for cruising catamarans, blending closed-saloon yacht comforts with the speed and performance of a sporty dayboat. It is equipped with Aquila's innovative carbon fiber Hydro Glide® foil system, which delivers up to 40% greater fuel efficiency compared with traditional monohulls. Now entering its second year of production, it remains one of Aquila's most in-demand models with strong global order books.

Arranged by Multihulls World/Multicoques Mag, the Multihull of the Year Award's International Multihull Show Premiere category takes into account all of the new models presented at the show. The 50 Sail was commended by the judges as a bold step into the sailing market from Aquila with an 'innovative design and ergonomy.'

The Yacht Style Awards judges' citation reads: Succeeding Aquila's long-serving 44 Yacht, an industry icon with over 200 sales, the 46 Yacht is 2ft longer and notably 2ft wider while benefiting from the enormous experience the shipyard and design teams have gained in the last decade. The Yacht flybridge series signatures remain - cockpit bar, flybridge-to-foredeck stairs, full-beam owner's suite - but each aspect has been improved, especially the master cabin and its spectacular open bathroom. The multi-zone flybridge is also among selling points, as is the brand's optional Aquila Hydro Glide (AHG) foil system.

Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer at Aquila Catamarans, said: "Winning a Yacht Style Award for a second consecutive year is an honor for our entire team. The Aquila 46 Yacht was created to redefine what an offshore cruising power catamaran can be. We are also very proud to be recognized with the International Multihull Show Premiere award for the 50 Sail. We have entered the sailing market with intention and precision, and to receive this accolade reaffirms the confident new step for Aquila. These awards reflect the strength of our vision and the feedback we continue to receive from owners who value versatility and thoughtful design."

Alain Raas collects the International Multihull Show Premiere Award - photo © Aquila Catamarans
Alain Raas collects the International Multihull Show Premiere Award - photo © Aquila Catamarans

Aquila 46 Yacht

Designed to be a true cruising power catamaran with stability and comfort. With an "Explorer" style and commanding high freeboard, the 46 Yacht blends bold aesthetics with serious offshore capability.

The 46 Yacht benefits from a refined hull design and advanced composite construction, delivering excellent stability and efficient cruising. The production of the 46 Yacht provides significant benefits for safety and efficiency, using a one-shot mold for the hull, deck, and roof for a consistent finish and structural integrity, whilst all bulkheads and stringer systems are vinyl ester resin infused.

Unique to Aquila's Yacht range is its foam-cored bulbous bow, enhancing stability by generating additional lift at the forward section of the hull and significantly reducing "hobby horsing" in choppy conditions.

The impressive 23'3" beam creates interior volume that feels remarkably spacious for a yacht of this length, while thoughtful design maximizes privacy and connection. The 46 Yacht has expansive entertainment, dining and relaxation zones throughout. Featuring an open-concept interior with panoramic windows, the 46 Yacht provides extensive natural light and ocean views.

The 46 Yacht has won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category at this year's Yacht Style Awards - photo © Aquila Catamarans
The 46 Yacht has won the Power Catamaran 12-16m category at this year's Yacht Style Awards - photo © Aquila Catamarans

The aft cockpit provides easy access to the water and acts as a social hub with a salon window and sliding main entrance door opens to create seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment space, whilst direct bow access is possible from from starboard steps on the flybridge leading down to the bow area. The 46 Yacht can be configured to a four head/cabin or 5 head/cabin design, plus other options.

Aquila 50 Sail

First launched at Miami International Boat Show 2026, the 50 Sail maximizes space, functionality, cruising comfort, and quality. Developed in collaboration with long-standing design partners J&J Design, Aquila's signature design is evident throughout both form and function.

A bow cockpit creates a social zone, with a large bow seating area for lounging and socializing. It offers an ideal setting for dining, sunbathing, or relaxing while cruising the open waters. The 50 Sail also has bridge-to-bow access for easy movement from flybridge to the forward bow cockpit. The well-appointed salon and galley feature a stylish, modern design and panoramic windows to maximize natural light. Below deck, there is a choice of four, five, or six cabin configurations with extensive head height and storage throughout.

Propulsion options are open to suit a variety of cruising styles, with either diesel engines or Hybrid Ocean Drive™ available, providing silent, electric propulsion and silent ship capability while at anchor.

For more information on the 46 Yacht, visit: www.aquilaboats.com/models/yachts/46

For more information on the 50 Sail, visit: www.aquilaboats.com/models/sail-catamarans/50

Related Articles

Behind the scenes at Aquila Catamarans' build
A behind-the-scenes look at how Aquila constructs its power catamarans Catamarans are celebrated for their stability, seakeeping, and generous living space—but what does it actually take to build these increasingly popular, twin-hulled boats? Posted on 22 Apr Aquila launches 45 Sport
A thoughtful design for both exhilaration and comfort Aquila Catamarans has launched the 45 Sport power catamaran at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026 (PBIBS). It is the largest vessel in the Aquila Sport range, which includes three models designed for fun and exhilarating experiences. Posted on 27 Mar Aquila appoints Whitehaven Marine
As its sailboat dealer in Australia and New Zealand Following the recent launch of its first sailboat, the 50 Sail, Aquila Catamarans has appointed Whitehaven Marine to represent its sailing segment. Whitehaven Marine joins Aquila's expansive network of over 100 dealers across the world. Posted on 19 Mar Aquila grows in the Sail market
Adding eight new dealers representing its sailing segment Following the recent launch of its first sailboat, Aquila Catamarans has added eight new dealers representing its sailing segment. These join Aquila's expansive network of over 100 dealers across the world. Posted on 3 Mar Aquila expands into sail market
With launch of new 50 Sail Aquila Catamarans has premiered the 50 Sail at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), raising the sails on a new chapter for the catamaran manufacturer. Posted on 13 Feb Aquila Catamarans to launch two new models
In eight-boat line up at Miami International Boat Show Aquila Catamarans will launch its 50 Sail and 45 Sport models with world debuts at this year's Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), February 11-15. Posted on 4 Feb Coupe 42 debut at this year's BOOT
Aquila gearing up for accelerated growth across Europe Aquila Catamarans will showcase its 42 Coupe at this year's boot Düsseldorf (17 – 25 January) marking the brand's debut appearance at the world's largest indoor boat show. Posted on 16 Jan Experience the Aquila 46 Yacht
Designed for long-range escapes and effortless entertaining This complete walkthrough reveals innovation designed for long-range escapes and effortless entertaining, from the enhanced flybridge and expanded foredeck to the full-beam primary cabin with ample storage that lets you bring everything you need. Posted on 12 Oct 2025 Aquila expands into sailing catamarans
Leaning into sailing roots to deliver new sailing catamarans with hybrid propulsion Aquila, the premier manufacturer of power catamarans, has announced its expansion into the sailing catamaran market with the introduction of three new models: the Aquila 44ES, 50ES, and 63ES sailing catamarans. Posted on 13 Sep 2025
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy