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Gineico: Five Decades of Excellence

by Gineico 26 Apr 23:46 PDT
50 Years of Excellence © Gineico

For 50 years, Gineico has played a pivotal role in shaping the Australasian and New Zealand marine industry, quietly supporting the builders, designers, engineers, and crew that bring vessels to life and keep them in perfect condition. First registered in 1976 by Bruno and Angela Gambacorti, Gineico has built its reputation not through scale, but through quality, value and service and most of all through building enduring relationships.

50 Years of Excellence - photo © Gineico
50 Years of Excellence - photo © Gineico
From its early days supplying the world's first two cylinder raw water cooled marine grade diesel inboard engine from a garage in Frenchs Forest in Sydney, to its evolution into the market leading supplier of premium Italian marine hardware, and more recently to the launch of the revolutionary Quick Gyroscopic stabiliser range, Gineico has helped lift industry standards, through the focus on high-quality, innovative Italian brands and products, and backing those products and brands with market leading local technical support.

"Our customers see Gineico as a trusted partner rather than just a supplier". "We are Italian..... We speak Italian.... that means our team can get results faster and can resolve issues where other distributors will struggle and often simply give up!"

"Gineico has always understood what boat builders actually need on the ground," says one long-established Australian boat builder. "It's not just about quality innovative products — it's about knowing someone will pick up the phone and help solve a problem. Anytime! Anywhere!"

That approach has had a tangible impact on many projects across Australia and New Zealand, improving the quality and design outcomes for production and custom boat builders as well as making it easier for refit facilities looking for quality solutions, original spare parts, and factory trained technical support.

"As designers, we value suppliers who bring innovative / reliable / quality products to market and back those with reliable long-term service," notes a leading naval architect. "Gineico has been instrumental in helping us specify the latest products and custom solutions with total confidence."

As the marine industry embraced greater innovation, more features and efficiency, Gineico has continued to evolve and adapt alongside the industry — investing in the launch of many innovative products and brands that quickly became market leaders.

Under the leadership of Pierluigi "PG" Gambacorti, the company remains family-owned and forward-looking. "Fifty years is a significant milestone in this industry," reflects PG, however, we are literally just getting started! We have many new products coming to market this year and exciting new brands to launch at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show. "The team and I genuinely look forward to continuing to expand the range and continuing to support the industry to grow, evolve, and innovate."

After five decades, Gineico's impact is clear: better products, stronger supplier partnerships, and market leading service by an experienced team who genuinely care and genuinely understand the local boating lifestyle.

Bring on another 50 years...

Find out more at www.gineico.com

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