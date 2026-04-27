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A great triumph for Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and Lagoon Catamarans at the 2026 Yacht Style Awards

by Beneteau Group 27 Apr 15:21 PDT
Gran Turismo 40 © Kelagopian

We are honored to share with you that our three brands—Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and Lagoon Catamarans—each received a prestigious award at the 2026 Yacht Style Awards Ceremony, organized by Yacht Style, Asia's leading yachting lifestyle media.

The Yacht Style Awards Ceremony took place during a glamorous gala dinner on April 22, on the eve of the 2026 Singapore Yachting Festival, at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore. The event brought together more than 300 VIP guests, including yacht owners and prospective buyers, industry professionals, and yacht manufacturers, to celebrate the best of the yachting industry in Asia and internationally over the past year.

Beneteau

Gran Turismo 40 wins the Best Motoryacht 12-14M Award

The Gran Turismo 40 becomes this year's winner for several reasons and concluded as follows by the juries:

Yacht Style Awards Winner Motoryacht 12-14m-Beneteau Gran Turismo 40 - photo © Beneteau Group
Yacht Style Awards Winner Motoryacht 12-14m-Beneteau Gran Turismo 40 - photo © Beneteau Group

"Beneteau turned to Japanese aesthetic principles to create its all-new Gran Turismo line, which debuted at Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 with the 35 and 40. Of the pair, the ice-cool Gran Turismo 40 with sunroof is the best example of a smooth profile embodying yugen, or grace, while two curvy sofas-cum-sunloungers provide a nice twist between a large swim platform and drop-down sides. Add in a well-designed lower deck focused on kanso or simplicity and you have a winner."

The Gran Turismo 40 boasts thoughtfully-designed layouts, increased exterior spaces, enhanced driving experiences and luxurious interior spaces. The innovative hinge-down balconies on the deck massively increase the exterior spaces and connection to the water, corresponding to the villa live concept.

This time, Beneteau puts its clients at the heart of the decision-making process. Owners can choose between the standard version or the Alpine crossover version, featuring distinctive styling enhancements. For the GT 40, customers may opt for either outboard or sterndrive engines, as well as an open-plan or enclosed cabin layout.

This clearly demonstrates Beneteau's commitment to offering greater personalization within its production models, supported by the shipyard's advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Gran Turismo 40 - photo © Kelagopian
Gran Turismo 40 - photo © Kelagopian

"Beneteau is very proud to receive the Best Motoryacht award for the Gran Turismo 40 here in Singapore. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the jury for this recognition. As Beneteau's latest mid-sized sports cruiser, the Gran Turismo 40 is designed as a modern entertainment platform, offering a variety of spaces dedicated to relaxation and socializing on board, while delivering a sport-driven experience in terms of comfort, responsive performance, and cruising range.

One brand-new Gran Turismo 40 is expected to arrive in Australia later this year, ordered by our partner Sundance Marine. A series of onboard viewings and sea trials will be organized, allowing our customers to embrace this new wave of speed, precision, and passion!" - Erwan HER, Beneteau Asia-Pacific Sales Director

Excess Catamarans

Excess 13 wins the Best Sailing Catamaran Under 14m Award

The Excess 13 becomes this year's winner for several reasons and concluded as follows by the juries:

Yacht Style Awards Winner Sailing Catamaran Under 14m-Excess 13 - photo © Beneteau Group
Yacht Style Awards Winner Sailing Catamaran Under 14m-Excess 13 - photo © Beneteau Group

"Topping a competitive category, the twin-helm Excess 13 is arguably the best model by a young brand that continues to dial down on its sporty DNA. An Asia-Pacific premiere at Singapore Yachting Festival 2026 following a global debut at Cannes last year, the 43-footer is the brand's first collaboration with Marc Lombard Yacht Design Group for naval architecture and boasts impressive performance for a leisure cat, although it's the simplicity of the sailing setup that really appeals. Covered helms that can be lifted for aft access, and a refreshingly light, colourful interior are among other appealing features."

Since its launch at last year's International Multihull Show, the Excess 13 has enjoyed remarkable success, with nearly 50 units already delivered to Excess owners worldwide.

In the APAC region alone, two units have been handed over to their owners through the European Delivery program, while one unit arrived in Australia in February and another in Thailand in March.

With its sleek design, aft helm stations for instinctive steering, lively central cockpit, and bright spaces, everything has been designed to deliver direct sensations and true agility under sail, while catering to today's hybrid lifestyle at sea!

"Good things come in pairs. Just ahead of its APAC premiere here in Singapore, the Excess 13 received the Winning prize in the Sailing Catamaran under 14 meter category. We would like to sincerely thank Yacht Style for this incredible honor.

Excess 13 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Excess 13 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The Excess 13 continues to ride a wave of success globally, having won a plethora of international awards, including European Yacht of the Year 2026 and Multihull of the Year 2025.

It has received an exceptionally warm welcome from the global sailing community and is making its debut in Asia-Pacific very successfully, proving that a cruising catamaran can deliver exciting sailing sensations without compromising onboard comfort." - Cosmas GRELON, Excess & Lagoon Catamarans Asia-Pacific Sales Manager

Lagoon Catamarans

EIGHTY 2 wins the Best Sailing Catamaran Above 18m Award

The EIGHTY 2 becomes this year's winner for several reasons and concluded as follows by the juries:

Yacht Style Awards Winner Sailing Catamaran Above 18m-Lagoon Eighty 2 - photo © Beneteau Group
Yacht Style Awards Winner Sailing Catamaran Above 18m-Lagoon Eighty 2 - photo © Beneteau Group

"Successor to the Seventy 7 that pioneered the industry's demand for larger sail cats, the Eighty 2 is a magnificent new brand flagship with a 36ft beam. The enormous hydraulic aft platform offers 22sqm of clear deck that can extend the main-deck cockpit or lowered to expand the beach club area by the water. The 50sqm-plus flybridge includes two bench-seat helm stations, solar panels and enormous space for loose furniture, a saloon with galley up or down, and up to five cabins below including a magnificent owner's suite with a private balcony over the water."

With its 5-star hotel interior, massive fore & aft decks opening to the sea, exceptional flybridge and sustainable solutions, the EIGHTY 2 offers direct and simple luxury, next-level comfort, state-of-the-art technology, timeless design and the freedom to create your own yacht. It is a true floating villa at sea. It retains the crown-jewel feature from the SEVENTY 7— a private terrace of the owner's suite for closer and exclusive access to the sea.

Lagoon EIGHTY 2 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 2 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

The EIGHTY 2 is highly customizable. The future owners can work with the Lagoon Premium team throughout their ownership experience, from defining their catamaran to seeking solutions for personalization, to render their yacht unique. Whether to simulate hull colors, or to select interior layouts, woodwork, or upholstery, the Lagoon crew offer customers a renowned savoir-faire and an entirely personalized service.

"It is our great honor to receive the Best Sailing Catamaran award for the EIGHTY 2 from Yacht Style and heartfelt thanks to all juries who chose us and believed in us. The EIGHTY 2 is the new flagship of Lagoon Sail while in March, we have just revealed the brand new EIGHTY 3 motor yacht. Designed to accommodate a wide range of life projects, both models offer unprecedented freedom of personalization, demonstrating the shipyard's strong ambition to embrace pure customization. We hope to see the bespoken EIGHTY 2 cruising in the waters of Asia-Pacific in the coming future." - Cosmas GRELON, Excess & Lagoon Catamarans Asia-Pacific Sales Manager

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