SCIBS 2026: Less Than One Month to Go!

Get Ready! Less Than One Month To Go The countdown to Australia's biggest boating blockbuster is on, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome you to the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.



Book your tickets online to skip the queues, plan your day, and get ready to experience everything SCIBS has to offer. BOOK NOW Family Fun Dive into family fun with arts and crafts stations, interactive marine demonstrations, marine wildlife viewing and the Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone. Plus, catch Mr Kaboodle & The Wobbly Pirate Balance Show on the Anaconda Main Stage.



Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone

Become a "Captain for a Minute" on a tinnie or PWC and take part in the Life Jacket Fit Challenge to find your perfect fit and win prizes. Learn, play and always remember: Life jacket. Wear it.



You can also enjoy:

20-minute "Junior Skipper" safety sessions

Marine Officer Q&A for kids

Scheduled demonstrations will be announced from the main stage and the Maritime Safety Queensland Kids Zone, teaching skippers how to use a flare, an EPIRB, and correctly fit a life jacket.



Suzuki Australia Marine Clean Ocean Project

Explore the interactive 'touch and learn' hands-on experience designed to spark curiosity and build awareness around ocean conservation in a fun way.



Delivered in partnership with Ocean Life Education, the experience features live marine animals, including small sharks and sea stars that children can safely touch and hold, alongside a collection of shark teeth and shells. LEARN MORE World Class Marine Excellence SCIBS will spotlight world-class marine excellence with the world's biggest names in boating making a splash, including Riviera, DCH, Sunseeker, Whitehaven, BENETEAU, Maritimo, Horizon, Princess Yachts, and De Antonio, showcasing the newest in luxury marine innovation.



On land visitors can expect displays from Jobe Watersports, Surf Coast Marine, Grand Boats, Suzuki, Penske, Nautique Central, Northside Marina, Sea Legs and JSW Powersports.



Don't miss your chance to be part of this global boating showcase. BOOK NOW Release Radar! New Launches at SCIBS Get ready to see, touch and test an incredible showcase of new releases at SCIBS!



eYachts: Australian premier of the Axopar 38 Cross Cabin, Axopar 45 Cross Top, Sirena 58 and Queensland debuts of the Axopar 45 Cross Cabin and Axopar 29 CCX

TMG Yachts: Southern Hemisphere premiere of the all-new Lagoon 38

Maritimo: Global launch of the S50 Sedan Motor Yacht

Caribbean's Global launch of the Caribbean 40F Flybridge and Caribbean 27S Sedan

Whitehaven Group: 7 new model launches and Australian and worldwide releases

BENETEAU: APAC premieres of the Oceanis 52 and Antares 12 Coupé

Princess Yachts: Princess F50

Horizon Yachts: Australia ES88 BOOK NOW Discover the Hottest Gadgets & Gear at SCIBS Dive into an exciting wave of new leisure innovations at SCIBS, designed for both high-adrenaline thrills and family-friendly fun.



Jobe Sports: Australian launch of the 2026 Infinity Series of Inflatable Docks and Pools, and the all-new Brabus x Jobe Shadow Seascooter - an exclusive collaboration with BRABUS Marine.

JSW Powersports: Test out the new 2026 Sea-Doo GTI 130 platform - a versatile personal watercraft with a revolutionary onboard experience. Fishing fanatics can explore the new FishPro Trophy Sea-Doo, with exclusive features that embody what it means to eat, sleep and breathe fishing.

Jetboard Australia: Official debut of the Parsun F300 Outboard motor, plus sleek surfboards, powerful jetboards and state-of-the-art sea scooters.

Floatables: Discover the all-new inflatable pontoons, next-gen docks, airshades and fan-favourite water hammocks.

Float Haven: Explore the ever-popular Sea Pool Floating Islands, along with the all-new, highly anticipated Shade Haven Canopy.

BOOK NOW DOWNLOAD FROM GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD FROM THE APP STORE Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance Brings a Fresh Show Experience to Sanctuary Cove Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance will expand its presence at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with two stands designed to connect with new and existing customers and provide practical insights. Alongside its main waterfront stand next to Riviera Australia, a new, larger space on the main walkway near Princess Yachts will offer refreshments, informal sessions on offshore cruising, agreed value insurance, and claims, as well as live music and complimentary professional photography. Customers can secure free show tickets online in advance, and new customers will benefit from a 12-month premium price lock as part of a new initiative.

LEARN MORE