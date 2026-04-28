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SCIBS 2026: Less Than One Month to Go!

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 27 Apr 22:03 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Pavilion © Sanctuary Cove Media

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Jobe Sports are primed to wow the crowds with an epic assortment of all-new innovations While SCIBS is perhaps best known for serving up a stellar selection of luxury on-water vessels, it's not just powerhouse motor yachts that are set to draw crowds this year. Posted on 23 Apr 8 must-see yacht exhibitors at this year's SCIBS
Hitting the Gold Coast from 21-24 May with its most show-stopping line-up yet Calling all yachties! Round up your crew because the Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), is hitting the Gold Coast from 21-24 May with its most show-stopping line-up yet. Posted on 21 Apr SCIBS unveils world-class exhibitor line-up
The event will spotlight marine excellence with over 45,000 boating enthusiasts The Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will make its highly anticipated return to the Gold Coast from May 21 - 24, 2026 with a star-studded line-up of exhibitors. Posted on 14 Apr Sanctuary Cove Boat Show returns to the Gold Coast
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Early bird Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show tickets are now on sale Invite your family and friends to experience not just your incredible exhibit, but everything SCIBS 2026 has to offer. Posted on 6 Feb SCIBS 2026 is coming
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