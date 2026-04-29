Numarine unveils brand new Classic superyacht line with two new models

Numarine 38XPC © Numarine Numarine 38XPC © Numarine

by Numarine Team 28 Apr 22:23 PDT

Numarine, the renowned builder of efficient explorer yachts, has revealed details of a brand new Classic superyacht line, beginning with two models, the 38XPC and 39MXPC.

The line emerged from a desire to reinterpret timeless yacht aesthetics through the lens of modern exploration, while also responding to growing interest from clients for a more refined and enduring design language.

Classic Line: Beautiful style that sticks

For both Numarine and the new line's exterior designer, Can Yalman, the word 'Classic' is not about nostalgia or recreating the past, but about embracing proportion, clarity and elegance - values which have defined great yachts for generations - and expressing them in a contemporary way. Rather than looking backwards, the new line is about rediscovering these values and creating something enduring, not a momentary design trend.

As Yalman explains: "The Classic Line emerged quite naturally from a period of reflection. After years of working on highly optimised, contemporary explorer yachts, there was a desire to reconnect with more timeless principles of naval design."

He continues: "At the same time, we sensed a growing desire for this direction, perhaps a need for a more reflective, balanced approach to yachting. One that moves away from excess, instead emphasises harmony, connection with nature, and a more timeless, almost romantic idea of life at sea."

Exceptional yachts, crafted for enjoyment

The Classic Line builds directly on Numarine's explorer DNA, whilst introducing a new layer of design and lifestyle expression.

Umberto Tagliavini, naval architect for the line, explains more: "With the new Classic superyacht line, we are proud to maintain the same core principles of efficiency, seaworthiness, stability and autonomy for which Numarine is known.

With both the 38XPC and 39MXPC being based on the yard's proven long-range platforms, these qualities are reinterpreted through a more timeless and architectural design language in the new line.

Mediterranean style meets explorer substance

Both models' initial interiors have been penned by Milan-based studio Hot Lab, part of the Viken Group. The 39MXPC enhances onboard living with a reimagined aft section, complete with a Jacuzzi, it creates a large, open terrace close to the water, bringing a more social, Mediterranean-style experience to an explorer yacht.

The 38XPC focuses on a more classic, composed layout inspired by gentleman's yachts, emphasising elegance, balance, and a strong connection to traditional yachting heritage.

Indeed, compared to previous Numarine models, the shift is not in capability, but in how that capability is experienced and expressed, with greater emphasis on atmosphere, lifestyle, and timeless design.

Patrik von Sydow, CEO at Numarine, comments: "This Classic Line represents a natural and strategic evolution for Numarine. It allows us to broaden our design language and reach a wider audience while staying true to the core principles that define the brand: efficiency, capability, and usability."

He continues: "In an industry often driven by fast-changing trends, the Classic Line offers a more enduring perspective: yachts designed not just for today, but for lasting relevance. We are really excited to see how the industry reacts!"