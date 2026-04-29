Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo S Series

Numarine unveils brand new Classic superyacht line with two new models

by Numarine Team 28 Apr 22:23 PDT
Numarine 38XPC © Numarine

Numarine, the renowned builder of efficient explorer yachts, has revealed details of a brand new Classic superyacht line, beginning with two models, the 38XPC and 39MXPC.

The line emerged from a desire to reinterpret timeless yacht aesthetics through the lens of modern exploration, while also responding to growing interest from clients for a more refined and enduring design language.

Classic Line: Beautiful style that sticks

For both Numarine and the new line's exterior designer, Can Yalman, the word 'Classic' is not about nostalgia or recreating the past, but about embracing proportion, clarity and elegance - values which have defined great yachts for generations - and expressing them in a contemporary way. Rather than looking backwards, the new line is about rediscovering these values and creating something enduring, not a momentary design trend.

As Yalman explains: "The Classic Line emerged quite naturally from a period of reflection. After years of working on highly optimised, contemporary explorer yachts, there was a desire to reconnect with more timeless principles of naval design."

He continues: "At the same time, we sensed a growing desire for this direction, perhaps a need for a more reflective, balanced approach to yachting. One that moves away from excess, instead emphasises harmony, connection with nature, and a more timeless, almost romantic idea of life at sea."

Numarine 39MXPC - photo © Numarine
Numarine 39MXPC - photo © Numarine

Exceptional yachts, crafted for enjoyment

The Classic Line builds directly on Numarine's explorer DNA, whilst introducing a new layer of design and lifestyle expression.

Umberto Tagliavini, naval architect for the line, explains more: "With the new Classic superyacht line, we are proud to maintain the same core principles of efficiency, seaworthiness, stability and autonomy for which Numarine is known.

With both the 38XPC and 39MXPC being based on the yard's proven long-range platforms, these qualities are reinterpreted through a more timeless and architectural design language in the new line.

Numarine 39MXPC - photo © Numarine
Numarine 39MXPC - photo © Numarine

Mediterranean style meets explorer substance

Both models' initial interiors have been penned by Milan-based studio Hot Lab, part of the Viken Group. The 39MXPC enhances onboard living with a reimagined aft section, complete with a Jacuzzi, it creates a large, open terrace close to the water, bringing a more social, Mediterranean-style experience to an explorer yacht.

The 38XPC focuses on a more classic, composed layout inspired by gentleman's yachts, emphasising elegance, balance, and a strong connection to traditional yachting heritage.

Indeed, compared to previous Numarine models, the shift is not in capability, but in how that capability is experienced and expressed, with greater emphasis on atmosphere, lifestyle, and timeless design.

Patrik von Sydow, CEO at Numarine, comments: "This Classic Line represents a natural and strategic evolution for Numarine. It allows us to broaden our design language and reach a wider audience while staying true to the core principles that define the brand: efficiency, capability, and usability."

He continues: "In an industry often driven by fast-changing trends, the Classic Line offers a more enduring perspective: yachts designed not just for today, but for lasting relevance. We are really excited to see how the industry reacts!"

Numarine 38XPC - photo © Numarine
Numarine 38XPC - photo © Numarine

Related Articles

Details of new Numarine 40MXP superyacht revealed
An evolution of the popular 37XP explorer Numarine, the renowned builder of efficient explorer yachts, has unveiled new details of its 40MXP superyacht, the 40-metre flagship of its successful XP Series. Posted on 29 Nov 2025 Numarine's new flagship explorer superyacht 47MXP
A 'Mediterranean Explorer' model, with aft deck pool Numarine, the renowned builder of explorer superyachts, announces the launch of the all-new 47MXP. Posted on 1 Apr 2025 Numarine reveals interiors for new Numarine 45XP
There's a lot to be said for ongoing collaborations There's a lot to be said for ongoing collaborations, particularly between shipyard and design studio. It not only speaks to the success of previous projects and the trust that exists between partners Posted on 15 Nov 2024 Numarine launches its first hybrid superyacht 30XP
Diesel-electric propulsion option is a first for the brand Numarine is celebrating the successful world debut of its all-new 30XP superyacht. The launch marks an exciting new chapter for the Turkish shipyard, which has always specialised in stylish, steel-hulled explorer yachts. Posted on 7 Oct 2024 Numarine reveals interiors of new hybrid 30XP
The first Numarine to feature diesel-electric propulsion After first revealing the explorer model to mark the shipyard's 20th anniversary in September 2022, it has already proven popular, with five units sold ahead of the slated launch of the first unit in spring 2024. Posted on 10 Nov 2023 Numarine sell third 40MXP superyacht
The model was sold by Denison Yachting's broker Alex G. Clarke Numarine announces the sale of a new construction 40MXP. The model was sold by Denison Yachting's broker Alex G. Clarke who represented the shipyard, while Jeffrey Stanley of Gilman Yachts represented the Buyer. Posted on 11 Oct 2023 Numarine's fastest 26XP expedition superyacht
Fitted with twin MAN 1800hp engines for a top speed of 31 knots With 22 units sold to date, the Numarine 26XP is a large-volume, expedition-style motor yacht that can be customized with a 4- or 5-cabin layout. Posted on 13 Apr 2023 Numarine introduces new 40MXP superyacht
Two 40MXPs have already been sold, with delivery scheduled for 2025 Numarine's popular and successful range of stylish, spacious and highly capable superyachts prove that access-all-areas yachting is no longer the preserve of ever-longer hulls. Posted on 15 Mar 2023 Numarine announces first diesel-electric addition
To its successful XP range of explorers Numarine celebrates 20th anniversary with a new model and its first ever with diesel-electric propulsion. The brand enjoys a sizeable slice of the market for high-quality explorers and the new addition to the fleet responds to the needs of its clients. Posted on 9 Sep 2022 Numarine 22XP explorer yacht world debut
See the entry level XP Series model at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival The Numarine 22XP, the latest addition to the Numarine's fleet of explorer yachts, will make its World debut at 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11). This is the entry level boat in the XP Series to date. Posted on 5 Jul 2022
Maritimo M50Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe Glands
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy