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Beneteau exhibits at SCIBS 2026 with a dedicated booth, a new water display location & a dream fleet

by Beneteau Group 6 May 15:00 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 © Sanctuary Cove Media

Following a record-breaking 2025 edition with an exceptional number of boats and visitors, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) remains the must-see boating lifestyle event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Beneteau is delighted to announce its participation in the SCIBS 2026, set to take place from May 21st to 24th. This will be the very first time we will be exhibiting with a dedicated Beneteau booth, as well as a new water display location to accommodate our impressive fleet and enhance the Beneteau yachting experience.

We will showcase a fleet of nine models at this prestigious event this year, including two Asia-Pacific Premieres: the Oceanis 52 sailing yacht and the Antares 12 Coupe dayboat.

SCIBS serves as one of the most important platforms to reaffirm Beneteau's long-term commitment to investing in the Australian market—introducing our latest products and innovations to the country in close collaboration with our esteemed Australian dealers.

Show information
Date: May 21st-24th, 2026
Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Queensland, Australia
Beneteau booth: PR29
Beneteau water display: Marina Pier E/F

Models on display
Sailing Yachts: First 30, First 44, Oceanis 52 (Asia-Pacific Premiere)
Dayboats: Antares 8, Antares 9, Antares 11 Fly, Antares 12 Coupe (Asia-Pacific Premiere), Flyer 10 Sport Top
Motor Yacht: Swift Trawler 48

Key events

Press conference
Date: Friday, May 22nd, 2026
Time: starts at 8AM
Venue: Beneteau booth (PR29)

Registration is available via clicking the form

Beneteau Night (only by invitation)
Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026
Time: 5PM - 7PM
Venue: Beneteau booth (PR29)

Models on display

New models

Oceanis 52 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Oceanis 52 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Oceanis 52 (Asia-Pacific Premiere)

Freshly launched at last year's Cannes Yachting Festival, the new Oceanis 52 ushers in the 8th generation of Oceanis cruising yachts and blends power, elegance, innovation, and lineage.

We are proud to present the brand new Oceanis 52 at SCIBS 2026 for its Asia-Pacific Premiere. Great gratitude goes to our dealer in Australia Sundance Marine for making this happen.

The Oceanis 52 redefines the standards of fast cruising monohulls. Every line, every material, every innovation has been designed to enhance the experience at sea, whether alone or with family. With its diamond-shaped cockpit, integrated chart table, smooth descent, and attention to materials, it embodies a bold and demanding approach. The forward cabin, featuring a large rectangular bed, offers rare comfort. A sailing yacht designed for those who sail with a single ambition: to become the reference.

Oceanis 52 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Oceanis 52 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The living space in the generously proportioned cockpit - enhanced by a maximum beam extending all the way to the transom - is second to none, and 30% larger than the Oceanis 51.1.

With a choice of three elegant fabric colours the yacht can be customised, reflecting BENETEAU's dedication to creating an interior just for you.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Jean-Baptiste d'Enquin
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Jean-Baptiste d'Enquin

Antares 12 Coupe (Asia-Pacific Premiere)

Also officially revealed at Cannes, the Antares 12 Coupe is a versatile family cruiser, designed to accompany you on long passages across all latitudes.

On board, every detail has been carefully designed for sharing and entertaining: the large, L-shaped modular cockpit saloon can be arranged according to preference, and the forward sundeck with integrated bench seating becomes a privileged place for making the most of stopovers. Ideal for marine activities with family, an electrically deployed starboard terrace facilitates water access.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The large owner's cabin features a private head and shower compartment, while guests also enjoy a fully equipped cabin. A third modular living space can be transformed to suit the owner's needs. With the convertible saloon in the wheelhouse, this model accommodates up to eight people on board for a beautiful night at anchor along the coast.

The high-performance hull, paired with twin 400 HP or triple 300 HP engines, delivers optimal power and agility especially when piloting with its joystick.

First 30 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
First 30 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

First 30

Launched in early 2025, the First 30 is a planing cruiser that has already been embraced by around 150 owners worldwide. In APAC alone, five First 30s have arrived in Australia, Japan, and China.

First 30 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
First 30 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Catering to the diverse needs of today's sailors, it is a versatile cruiser suitable for both professional and amateur racing, as well as family cruising—all while delivering an enjoyable experience. This model has achieved significant market success and important industry recognition, including the prestigious European Yacht of the Year 2026, the Yacht Style Award, British Yachting Award, Voile de l'Année 2026, SAIL Magazine's Best Boat of 2026 and more.

Antares 9 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 9 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Antares 9

Beneteau chose SCIBS 2025 as the regional launch pad for its 2025 redesigned Antares 9. The model has quickly gained popularity in the region. Designed for fun-filled weekends on the water, the Antares 9 has been reinvented, integrating innovations and improvements drawn from the largest models.

The modular aft cockpit is among the most spacious. The forward owner's cabin, with its queen-sized berth, is spacious and refined. This model also features a guest cabin with a double berth and windows in the hull, as well as a shared head and shower compartment.

Equipped with a 500 HP outboard engine for maximum power, and with large fuel tanks, she boasts an autonomy of 130 nautical miles at cruising speed, to go the distance and for a long time.

Flyer 10 Sport - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Flyer 10 Sport - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Flyer 10 Sport Top

The Flyer 10 Sport Top reveals its full potential by adapting to a variety of uses, whatever the season. The layout priorities ease of movement, natural light and a permanent sensation of openness.

Designed as the ideal compromise between a day-boat and an express cruiser, this model combines the layout of a large open boat with the comfort and protection of a hard top. Thus, it takes on a real challenge: combining the pleasure of open-air cruising with onboard comfort and an elegant innovative design.

Must-see models

For sailing yachts, we will also feature the racer/cruiser First 44, combining performance, elegance, and comfort thanks to the quality of its equipment, for an unrivalled sailing experience.

First 44 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
First 44 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

For motor yachts, we will showcase the long-distance passage maker Swift Trawler 48, offering practical, easy living with optimized layout and circulation, as it sets its sights on new horizons.

For dayboats, visitors will also be able to enjoy two more of our iconic Antares weekenders—the Antares 8 and the Antares 11. These powerful and versatile dayboats are ideal for family cruising or for enjoying water sports with friends.

Antares 8 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 8 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau
Beneteau Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau

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