Oceanco unveils first look at Leviathan in operation

by Oceanco Team 6 May 08:02 PDT

Oceanco has released the first images of Leviathan since her delivery in November 2025. Captured by renowned photographer Guillaume Plisson in the Bahamas, the gallery offers a glimpse of the yacht's unconventional interior and onboard experience.

Marking a departure from a traditional yacht shoot, the imagery places a strong emphasis on people and how the yacht is used, reinforcing the community-driven environment at the heart of the design.

"Leviathan represents a new philosophy of yachting - one that places greater purpose at the heart of design, ownership and operations," says Deniz de Koningh, Project Director at Oceanco. "The owner's vision sets a forward-thinking example of how yachts can be built and used with intent. We are excited to see the influence she may have in shaping the future of the industry."

This is most evident in an interior layout conceived to dissolve traditional hierarchies between guest and crew spaces. What would traditionally be the main saloon, for example, has been reimagined as a large communal dining space, while recreational areas such as the gaming lounge, basketball court and sun deck are designed for shared use.

For interior designer Mark Berryman Design, the project broke new ground. "Leviathan challenged convention in a completely new and exciting way from an operational standpoint," says Mark Berryman.

The imagery also reflects the crew-centric approach behind many of the material choices. Low-maintenance solutions are seen across the yacht, including custom Bolidt decking, bead-blasted stainless steel railings, synthetic handrails and an off-white exterior finish, to support durability and ease of upkeep.

"The goal was to consider where the most valuable experiences occur for the community of people onboard," says owner Gabe Newell. "By increasing crew productivity, we can enable them to focus more on engaging with guests and creating meaningful experiences for everyone."

The photos also feature Leviathan's fully equipped dive center, highlighting her capabilities as part of Inkfish, an organization supporting scientific research and marine exploration across Gabe's fleet.

A glass panel engraved with the names of nearly 3,000 people involved in Leviathan's build appears within the main staircase. This tribute recognizes the collaboration that made this landmark project possible, including Oceanco, YTMC, Y.CO, Mark Berryman Design, the Leviathan crew and a network of Co-makers and partners.

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