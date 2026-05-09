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Maritimo M600

ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony

by ISA Yachts - Palumbo Superyachts 9 May 00:18 PDT
ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony © ISA Yachts

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, proudly announces the launch of the new ISA Gran Turismo 67m model M/Y Sea Raider X, the new flagship of the fleet.

With an overall length of 67 metres, the yacht's layout is spread across four decks plus a bilge deck. Sea Raider X features a black-painted steel hull and a silver aluminium superstructure, giving her a commanding presence on the water.

The project stems from the evolution of ISA Yachts' iconic models, embodying a perfect balance of sportiness, elegance and technological innovation. The exterior lines are designed by Vallicelli Design Studio, while the interiors bear the signature of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi. Naval architecture has been developed in-house by the shipyard.

ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony - photo © ISA Yachts

The design stands out for the morphological and chromatic contrast between the organic lines of the decks and the rigorous diamond-shaped geometry of the stern transom and sundeck superstructure. The side profile of the superstructure develops around a “frame” element connecting the wheelhouse hardtop to the aft bulwark of the main deck, lending the yacht a strong sense of dynamism and recalling the distinctive styling cues of the Gran Turismo family line.

Sea Raider X can accommodate up to 14 guests across 7 cabins, with the owner’s suite located forward on the main deck. The crew consists of 13 members plus the captain, accommodated in 8 cabins.

ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Gran Turismo 67M M/Y Sea Raider X launch ceremony - photo © ISA Yachts

The key innovations are concentrated on the main deck, where the entire aft area has been reimagined. Surrounding the 6.5-metre panoramic swimming pool is a spacious lounge area which, thanks to two opening side platforms, offers an exceptionally generous walkable surface. From here, integrated staircases lead directly to the aft platform and beach club.

The main tender, measuring over 7.5 metres, is located aft on the lower deck and launched via a side hatch. The garage is connected to the beach club, which features a hammam, bar and gym area. Once the tender has been launched, the entire covered aft area transforms into a full-beam space, doubling the beach club’s surface area.

SEA RAIDER X represents the evolution of ISA Yachts’ Gran Turismo philosophy, combining performance, engineering innovation and construction quality in a project that redefines the contemporary yachting experience.

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