SCIBS 2026: Less Than Two Weeks to Go!

Less Than 2 Weeks to Go - Don't Miss Out! With less than two weeks until Australia's most prestigious marine showcase comes to life, now is the time to book your tickets and plan your visit.



SCIBS is where luxury, innovation and the on-water lifestyle converge. World-class vessels, cutting-edge releases to timeless classics will all be on display and ready to be discovered.



Whether you're looking to acquire, upgrade, indulge in the lifestyle or dream about the on-water lifestyle, this is where it begins.



Skip the line and purchase your tickets online. BOOK NOW SCIBS Ultimate Stay Experience

Stay at the heart of SCIBS with the Ultimate Stay Experience at InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort.



Step from your room into the Boat Show, spend your day exploring the best on water, then return to a calm, luxury resort setting just moments away.



Your package includes:

- One night's luxury resort accommodation

- Buffet breakfast at Cove Cafe for two adults

- Two tickets to the Lagoon Beach Club Full Day Experience (including Boat Show entry)

- One evening of hotel parking for one vehicle



*Available for stays Thursday to Saturday during SCIBS. Guests staying Saturday night will attend the Lagoon Beach Club Experience on the same day.



Available until 15 May and subject to availability. T&Cs apply. BOOK NOW Getting Here Free Park - Ride from Movie World and Dreamworld With no onsite public parking, free shuttle buses run to SCIBS from Warner Bros. Movie World and Dreamworld off the M1, with services operating from 7:30am. Ride Share, Taxi & Drop Off Use ride share, taxi or a private drop-off to arrive directly at the front gate, with designated no-standing zones for quick pick-up and drop-off. Arrive By Sea Ferry Enjoy a relaxed ferry ride from The Boat Works straight to the heart of SCIBS, with services running on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May, offering three morning departures and three afternoon returns, with tickets available to book online. BOOK NOW Arrive by Air Arrive at SCIBS by helicopter and take in sweeping aerial views of the show, with transfers available from Marina Mirage Heliport. BOOK NOW For more information on getting to the show, visit the website. Lagoon Beach Club - Tickets Selling Fast! Don't miss your chance to elevate your SCIBS experience at the premium Lagoon Beach Club.



Start your day with Brunch, unwind in style at Beats & Bites, or settle in for the ultimate Full-Day experience.



You can expect: - Bottomless champagne by Veuve Clicquot

- Ros - by Whispering Angel

- Red and white wines by Bimbadgen

- Ice-cold beer by Peroni

- Glow up bar with hair styling and makeup touch-ups

- Wellness precinct with micro massages

- Acoustic live performers

- DJs and entertainment

- Roaming canapés

- Barista coffee

- Lagoon beach vibes

- SCIBS entry included

- *Please note - alcohol service commences from 10am



Thursday 21 - Saturday 23 May 2026

9:30am - 4:30pm



It's the perfect place to mingle with friends or network - all while soaking up the atmosphere in a premium beach club setting. Book as a group of 10 and enjoy a 10% discount.



What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now!

BOOK NOW Meet SV Delos at the NANNI Stand Join NANNI Australia at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for a special SV Delos Meet & Greet.



Brian and Karin Trautman, the sailing couple behind the globally recognised SV Delos YouTube channel, will be on the NANNI stand sharing stories from over 85,000 nautical miles of sailing across the world.



Event Details:

What: SV Delos Meet & Greet

When: Saturday, May 23 | 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: NANNI Australia Stand (PW22), Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

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