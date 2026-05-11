Biggest Aquila Australian Showcase comes to Sanctuary Cove 2026

50 Yacht © Aquila 50 Yacht © Aquila

by Aquila 11 May 02:29 PDT

Whitehaven Marine presents seven models and three Australian debuts for Aquila Catamarans

The largest line-up of Aquila models assembled on Australian shores will be on display at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 21-24 May. Whitehaven Marine, Aquila's official dealer for Australia and New Zealand, will be presenting seven models including its complete Yacht range. Aquila's display is located at Marina F Pier.

Three debuts

Included in the seven model line-up are two Asia-Pacific debuts and one Australian debut, including Aquila's first sailing model launched earlier this year at Miami International Boat Show. Harnessing Aquila's proven heritage in creating leading power catamarans, the 50 Sail maximizes space, functionality, cruising comfort, and quality with features like bridge-to-bow access for easy movement from flybridge to foredeck cockpit, a fixed bow entertaining space, and well-appointed salon and galley. Incorporating advanced composite techniques and precise quality control, the 50 Sail has a choice of four, five, or six cabin configurations with private entrances. Propulsion options are open to suit different cruising styles, with either diesel engines or whisper-quiet Hybrid Ocean Drive™ available.

Also making its Asia-Pacific debut is the Aquila 46 Yacht, winner of the Yacht Style Awards 2026 Power Catamaran 12-16m category. With an "Explorer" style and commanding high freeboard, the 46 Yacht blends bold aesthetics with serious offshore capability, with comfortable long-range offshore cruising possibilities, generous living spaces and confident performance in a versatile twin-hull platform. The impressive 23'3" beam creates interior volume that feels remarkably spacious for a yacht of this length, while thoughtful design maximizes privacy and connection. Unique to Aquila's Yacht range is its foam-cored bulbous bow, enhancing stability by generating additional lift at the forward section of the hull and significantly reducing "hobby horsing" in choppy conditions.

The model making its Australian debut is the 42 Coupe. Developed to set a new direction for cruising catamarans, with closed-saloon yacht comforts but the speed and performance of a sporty dayboat, the 42 Coupe features two cabins set in each of the hulls providing privacy and versatility for both day cruising and overnight cruising. The unique Aquila Hydro Glide® foil system means the 42 Coupe can deliver 40% greater fuel efficiency vs traditional monohulls.

The full Yacht range

Complementing the 46 Yacht is the three other models which make up the Aquila Yacht range, which is one of the brand's most popular product ranges.

Winner of the Multihull of the Year Award in 2021, the 54 Yacht is designed for long-range cruising, entertaining, and onboard comfort. With unmatched stability across its 25'2" beam, it features a panoramic salon with sliding doors that flows seamlessly to the cockpit. The yacht's flybridge is a social hub with multiple seating areas and a wet bar. Its commanding 25'2" beam creates an exceptional platform for extended cruising. The 54 Yacht is available in 3, 4, or 5-cabin layouts with full beam master, plus skipper quarters and galley-down options.

Featuring the same "Explorer" style and commanding high freeboard as the 46 Yacht, the 50 Yacht creates an immediate impression with refined finishes throughout, while the expansive flybridge offers the perfect space for al fresco entertainment. The standard 3-cabin layout features a single-level, full-beam master cabin that rivals much larger yachts.

The most compact in the range, the award-winning 42 Yacht delivers exceptional space and comfort in an intimate package. Its 21'0" beam creates remarkable interior volume, with a bright salon flowing seamlessly to the aft cockpit. The 42 Yacht offers surprising versatility for extended adventures. With a full galley and three distinct alfresco entertainment areas, this elegant yacht transforms every journey into a rewarding experience.

Aquila 32 Sport

Rounding off the Aquila line up at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is the 32 Sport. With twin Mercury Verado V6 225HP engines and a stable 12'8" beam, this nimble boat provides thrilling performance for up to 22 passengers. The deck layout transforms from sunning platform to social hub with ease, and comes with an appointed cabin for overnight capabilities, which is a rarity in this size class.

Alain Raas, Global Brand Director for Aquila Catamarans, said: "We're really excited to be back at Sanctuary Cove with our biggest line up to date. We have something for everyone with the range of models on display. Whether you are a sailor, looking for speed, long range cruising, and everything in between, you can find a boat to match with Aquila. Each model is thoughtfully designed with signature Aquila finishes and additions that enhance the onboard experience."

Tony Ross, from Whitehaven Marine, said: "We are very proud to represent the Aquila brand and provide these exceptional boats to the Australian and New Zealand market. The fact that we have such a strong line up at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this year demonstrates how confident we are in the popularity of Aquila."

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show takes place between 21-24 May at 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island QLD 4212, Australia. Aquila's display is located at Marina F Pier. For more information on Aquila at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, visit: www.aquilaboats.com/events/boat-shows/sanctuary-cove-boat-show