CLB65 SUV - First sea trial

CLB65 SUV © CL Yachts CLB65 SUV © CL Yachts

by CL Yachts 12 May 03:01 PDT

CLB65 SUV successfully completed her first sea trial at the end of April 2026, marking an exciting milestone for the newest addition to the B Series.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C18 diesel engines, she reaches a top speed of 29 knots at half load. With a near 20' beam, CLB65 SUV offers an impressively spacious and welcoming interior the moment you step into the salon, and her shallow 4'9" draft will keep even the shallowest locations within reach. Designed for owner-operators, CLB65 SUV artfully combines stylish design, luxurious comfort, and high-performance engineering to inspire limitless adventures year-round.

This versatile yacht exudes sophisticated elegance while delivering practical functionality - an ideal choice for discerning owners.

Step aboard, and you are welcomed by a beautifully appointed aft deck, complete with an electric grill and stylish bar seating, creating an inviting setting for alfresco dining or relaxed moments at sea.

The fully-equipped aft galley opens seamlessly to the salon via a flip-up window, blurring the boundaries between indoors and out and enhancing the sense of openness throughout the main deck. Inside, the salon is light-filled and serene, framed by expansive wraparound windows and crowned by a sweeping retractable rooftop that invites fresh air and natural light.

Below deck, CLB65 SUV offers a thoughtfully designed three-cabin layout. The full-beam master stateroom provides exceptional space and comfort, complemented by a forward VIP stateroom and a flexible guest cabin with twin berths convertible to a double - ensuring relaxed accommodations for family and friends alike.