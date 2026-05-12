Discover the largest Princess display in the Southern Hemisphere

Princess Yachts F65 © Princess Yachts Princess Yachts F65 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 12 May 00:05 PDT

Our 2026 showcase has been carefully curated to reflect the breadth and versatility of the Princess range - from dynamic sports yachts to refined flybridge models designed for extended cruising.

Y72 - The award-winning Princess Y72 represents the next generation of flybridge yachts, with elegant design, exceptional space and refined craftsmanship throughout.

S65 - With a sleek exterior profile featuring graphic styling, the Princess S65 balances dynamic form with breath-taking performance.

F65 - The all-new Princess F65 motor yacht boasts a contemporary use of layout featuring the latest geometric design elements.

F58 - Award-winning design and contemporary elegance, the all-new Princess F58 motor yacht is the latest addition to the acclaimed Princess Yachts F Class series and is unmistakably Princess

F50 - Designed with on-deck living in mind, easy transitioning between exterior and interior invites guests to move seamlessly from indoors to out.

V55 - Athletic, dynamic and luxurious. The V55 fits perfectly into owners' outdoor lifestyles - be that cruising from port to port, enjoying water sports, or entertaining friends and family.

V50 - Dynamic exterior design, voluminous space and exceptional seakeeping

Together, these models demonstrate the consistency of Princess design while catering to a wide spectrum of boating lifestyles.

Discover more about Princess Yachts at SCIBS

Princess Yachts Global Leadership at SCIBS

We are pleased to share that Will Green, Chief Executive Officer of Princess Yachts, will attend this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, reinforcing the importance of the Australian market to the global brand.

His presence at SCIBS offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the leadership behind one of the world's leading luxury brands and gain insight into the future of Princess Yachts.

Visit us at Sanctuary Cove

With the largest Princess Yachts display in the Southern Hemisphere, SCIBS 2026 presents a rare opportunity to experience the range in one location.

For a more tailored experience, we recommend arranging a dedicated inspection time during the show.

Book an appointment at SCIBS

Alternatively, private viewings can be scheduled outside of SCIBS at a time that suits you, offering a more personal and unhurried opportunity to step aboard.

Arrange a private viewing outside of SCIBS

News

Princess Yachts Australia will host an exclusive media call at its Sanctuary Cove headquarters on Thursday 21 May 9.10 - 9.40am, launching the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with a refined "Best of British" theme.

The event will feature insights from Managing Director Greg Haines and Princess Yachts CEO Will Green - whose visit highlights the importance of the Australian market to the global brand - alongside Scott Newland of Bentley Brisbane and special guest Mr Richard Cowin, British Consul General.

The morning will celebrate the craftsmanship and heritage of Princess Yachts, Bentley and The Macallan, followed by a themed morning tea.

Exclusive Princess Yachts Owners Events

A defining part of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for Princess Yachts Australia is the opportunity to bring together our owner community through a series of private, invitation-only experiences.

Owners Lounge Experience

At the centre of the display, the Princess Yachts Australia Owners Lounge offers a refined retreat, thoughtfully designed for our valued Princess owners.

Overlooking the on-water fleet, this invitation-only space provides a calm and considered environment to step away from the pace of the show. The lounge allows invited guests to move effortlessly between yacht inspections and a more relaxed, private setting throughout the day.

Open Daily | Thursday - Sunday, 10:00am - 5:00pm

By invitation only

An evening with Princess Yachts

As the sun sets over Sanctuary Cove, the Princess Yachts display transforms into an evening experience that has become a defining moment of the show.

Reserved exclusively for Princess owners and their guests, this invitation-only gathering reflects the privilege of ownership and the community that surrounds it - an occasion not simply to attend, but to belong.

Celebrating the very best of British craftsmanship and hospitality, the evening brings together an exceptional offering of Hentley Farm wines, Veuve Clicquot champagne, The Macallan whisky, Perentie beers and a curated selection of canapés, all set within the soft glow of an illuminated fleet - the largest display of Princess yachts in the Southern Hemisphere.

With live music setting the tone and the marina providing a striking backdrop, the experience captures the essence of Princess - a seamless blend of heritage, design and understated luxury, both on land and on water.

These moments are part of what defines the Princess ownership experience.

Bentley X Princess Yachts

Also featured at this year's show is our partnership with Bentley Motors - bringing together two iconic British brands.

Displayed alongside the fleet will be two Bentley Continental GTs, offering a complementary expression of craftsmanship, performance and design. Together, they create a seamless experience of British luxury across both land and sea.

A true icon of grand touring, the Bentley Continental GT seamlessly blends exhilarating performance with handcrafted luxury, setting the benchmark for design, refinement and everyday drivability.

Revisit Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025

Take a look back at last year's show and experience the atmosphere, yachts and moments that defined SCIBS 2025 in The Voyage, hosted by Kimberley Busteed.

Watch: The Voyage - SCIBS 2025