Marine Auctions: May Online Auctions

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MAY ONLINE VESSEL AUCTION
The Online Bidding will start on Friday 22nd May and will close on Thursday 28th May at 2pm AEST
Some Boats Unreserved.
Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.
To view the May Online brochure click 'View brochure' in red below
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An Auction (or marketing without a price) is one of the best ways to sell high value assets and is basically the only way to maximise market value.
Marine Online Auctions, success rate for the 2025 and so far for 2026 monthly Online Auctions has been around 90%.
Only recently we had an 100% clearance rate at one of Our Online Auctions, and only late 2025 we sold a vessel that made in excess of $1m AUD above the reserve price.
If you are not selling your vessel, with Marine Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
Brisbane and Gold Coast Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,
Need a Vessel Valuation?
For
Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports & acquisitions, Family Law.
On the Following Basis
Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the link below
www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
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