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Maritimo M75

Lürssen delivers 117m Boardwalk

by Lürssen Yachts 14 May 08:22 PDT
117m Boardwalk © Ruben Griffioen

The 117-metre BOARDWALK has been delivered, marking the third Lürssen delivery of 2026. BOARDWALK is unlike any Lürssen before her and is among the largest traditionally styled yachts ever to be built, both in length and volume.

Frank Woll worked on the exterior design and closely with the late Amy Halffman, Suzanne Glover, and Teresa Francis on the interior spaces. The Owner was also personally involved throughout the design process, spending hours refining structural and spatial elements down to the minutest detail. The result is a highly coordinated and deeply considered vessel.

117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen
117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen

"I believe nature is one of the finest architects," says Frank Woll. "The starting point for BOARDWALK was the fluid and streamlined geometry of the sea's most agile marine life, sculpted by water itself. In the evening, when she is on display, we are revealing her timeless clarity of form with a constellation of lights."

Her styling is classic, yet her engineering is anything but. Beneath her fine-lined profile, sculpted bulwarks, and traditional architecture is a steel and aluminium structure engineered to exceptional standards. She is a true ship wearing the guise of a yacht. Her delicate structural styling conceals immense volume, with surfaces shaped to catch the light and create the impression of continual motion.

Expansive stretches of high-gloss burled mahogany, stainless steel polished to a mirrored finish, and complex double-convex forms create visual rhythm throughout the interior. Light plays an integral role in the design, and fixtures have been carefully considered to illuminate the mixed natural materials to extend that sensation of movement to the interior spaces.

117m Boardwalk - photo © DrDuu
117m Boardwalk - photo © DrDuu

There are 11 spacious guest staterooms, including a generous forward VIP suite with an ensuite finished in onyx and a private al fresco lounge offering sweeping views over the bow. The remaining suites each have direct access to the wide side deck with glass doors to create large private terraces.

Among her many highlights is a sweeping main deck aft, where size is matched equally by innovation. The large swimming pool and Jacuzzi are set flush within the Tesumo deck. The glass doors to the main salon can be completely opened to seamlessly connect the interior and exterior spaces.

117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen
117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen

The main deck aft also introduces an innovation never before featured on a Lürssen. A retractable deck section has been installed over the stairwell connecting the main deck with the beach club and, once closed, is hermetically sealed and class-approved. The mechanism was inspired by a development first pioneered on HADAR (built as FLYING FOX) in 2019, yet this is the first time a sliding structural plate has been fitted on a Lürssen to reveal a stairwell, with the upper steps deploying automatically.

Much like her retractable exterior stairwell, many of her innovations are hidden. BOARDWALK features roughly 3,000 points of exterior lighting alone - approximately a third more than conventional for a yacht of this scale. Inside, to maximise volume, even corridors were stretched as wide as the structure would permit, forcing an extraordinary concentration of piping, cabling, and technical systems into insulated voids behind walls and overheads.

117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen
117m Boardwalk - photo © Ruben Griffioen

BOARDWALK also features a glass-walled catwalk that transforms the engine room into an engineering gallery, alongside a substantial tender garage. She has been delivered with three custom 40'/12-metre Hodgdon tenders, an amphibious tender, off-road 4x4s, and numerous other land-based vehicles. Further amenities include a cinema, a spacious spa and gym, a putting green, and two helipads.

Our singular job as a shipyard is to translate a vision into an operational vessel," says Peter Lürssen. "At Lürssen, this also means exceeding expectations, but this can only be achieved through clear and accurate conversations. The lines of communication throughout this build had exceptional clarity. For this I am incredibly grateful, and I believe the results speak for themselves."

BOARDWALK is where continuity of vision is matched by engineering ambition.

Specifications:

  • Builder: Lürssen
  • Exterior designers: Frank Woll
  • Interior designers: Frank Woll, Amy Halffman, Suzanne Glover, Teresa Francis
  • Naval architect: Lürssen
  • Length overall: 117 m / 384' 2"
  • Beam overall: 18.55 m / 60'9"
  • Gross Tonnage: 5602 GRT

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