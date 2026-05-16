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Palm Beach Motor Yachts on display at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 16 May 14:01 PDT 21-24 May 2026
The Palm Beach 70 at the 52 Super Series © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

We look forward to welcoming you to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, where the beautiful Palm Beach 70 model will be on display. It's an opportunity to step aboard, experience our motor yachts firsthand, and spend time with our factory-direct team.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts has become synonymous with timeless design, advanced engineering, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Each motor yacht is meticulously crafted for those who appreciate the refined luxury of efficiency and performance. Now leading the way with the company's Supermaxi Palm Beach XI, the ultimate owners' experience and our driving force in technology and performance.

We invite you to experience the timeless beauty of the Palm Beach 70 at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 21 - 24, and discover why Palm Beach Motor Yachts is celebrated around the world as the true yachtsman's motor yacht by scheduling a private tour for a focused introduction tailored to your ambitions on the water.

Book a tour

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
May 21 - 24, 2026
Sanctuary Cove Marina — Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast
Stand Connector G

On-Display: Palm Beach 70 Model

The Palm Beach 70 perfectly blends timeless aesthetics with advanced design techniques. Cruising at an impressive 28 knots, it offers a sporty thrill while remaining efficient. Expertly designed for long-range cruising and smooth performance at speed, it boasts expansive living spaces without compromising comfort. Built to the highest standards using Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-WARP Technology®, the Palm Beach 70 is available in Sedan, Extended Sedan, Flybridge, Skylounge and Extended Flybridge models.

Learn more here

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