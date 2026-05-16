SCIBS 2026: Less than one week to go! Finalise your plans!

Marine Village Special Offers

Got some downtime at SCIBS? Make the most of your visit with exclusive offers from Sanctuary Cove retailers and dining venues.



Jala Head Spa - Relax with up to 42% off selected spa experiences and enjoy a special Boat Show cocktail.



EEV Fashion - Discover the Mariana Jewellery Collection with 30-50% off necklaces and 20% off earrings, bracelets and rings.



Captain Nemo's - Step into the 3°C ice bath challenge and unlock luxury rewards, including spa savings and pool upgrades.



Rose Gelateria - Try the exclusive SCIBS Dulce De Leche Macadamia gelato, a rich and indulgent limited-edition flavour.



Rivers & Co - Enjoy a waterfront two-course lunch or dinner for $89, perfect for long lunches or sunset dining.



Sanctuary Cove Golf - Access The Pines and The Palms through membership and stay-and-play packages, or enter the Lucky Draw for 18 holes on The Palms.

Freedom Boat Club - Join Freedom Boat Club now and enjoy no weekly membership fees until 1 August 2026. Experience hassle-free boating without the costs and commitments of boat ownership.



Pablito's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Refuel with fresh tacos, signature cocktails and vibrant Mexican flavours throughout the Show.



Take your SCIBS experience beyond the marina and enjoy exclusive offers around every corner.