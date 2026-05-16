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SCIBS 2026: Less than one week to go! Finalise your plans!

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 16 May 03:04 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 © Sanctuary Cove Media

Less Than One Week To Go! Finalise Your Plans!

The countdown is on! Make sure your transport and accommodation are all set so you can focus on enjoying every moment at SCIBS.

?? Grab your GA tickets now to skip the lines.
?? Lagoon Beach Club tickets are limited - don't miss your chance to experience exclusive luxury at the heart of SCIBS.

The Action Starts At The Anaconda Main Stage

Big crowds, live cooking, fishing action and nonstop entertainment - the Anaconda Main Stage is where the SCIBS atmosphere comes alive!

Expect a packed schedule featuring:

- Burty's Prawn Peeling Competitions with tackle packs to be won
- Cocktails N' Fish Tales with Burty & Gooy
- Fishing Shows at the Berkley Supertank next door with Cookie, running daily
- Garmin live sounder and scoping demonstrations
- Maritime Safety Queensland safety sessions for kids and the family
- Family entertainment with Mr Kaboodle & The Wobbly Pirate Balance Show

See It First!

Get ready to see, touch and discover an incredible showcase of more new releases at SCIBS 2026, including:
 
??? HOVERAIR: AQUA 100% Waterproof Self-Flying Camera World First
??? AIRMAR: 300WX WeatherStation® with True Wind & Multisensor Data
??? PROPSPEED: Foulfree™ Multi-Surface System Expansion
??? SARGO: 36 Explorer Australian Debut (All-Season Finnish Build)
??? FLITEBOARD: Series 7 Range & New High-Performance Race Board
??? TOPARGEE: Real-Time Fuel Flow Monitoring Systems
??? FURUNO: Next-Gen TZMAP & TZtouchE Navigation Displays
??? DULON MARINE: MaxiBlade Large-Surface Marine Drying Tool
??? FLOATABLES: 8.5m Y-Dock Instant Floating Jetty Experience
??? SERPARCO: Glare-Free DUO Colour Marine LED Lighting
??? BOATOLOGY: Mimì Libeccio 13.5 & 11 Cabin Italian Debuts
??? THE MANTARAY MARINA: Gold Coast's Newest Superyacht Marina Launch
??? SAVWINCH: New Range + World-First Deck Wash Innovation (with Giveaway)
??? ICOM AUSTRALIA: Next-Gen VHF & AIS Tech with Compact Install Design
??? ISLAND GYPSY: Six New-Generation Models Including 50 "Prestige" Flagship
??? DESTINY MARINE: Bluefin Wrangler 600 V26 Bowrider Launch
??? CLASSIC MOTOR YACHTS: Solstice 382s Coastal Trawler Preview

Marine Village Special Offers

Got some downtime at SCIBS? Make the most of your visit with exclusive offers from Sanctuary Cove retailers and dining venues.

Jala Head Spa - Relax with up to 42% off selected spa experiences and enjoy a special Boat Show cocktail.

EEV Fashion - Discover the Mariana Jewellery Collection with 30-50% off necklaces and 20% off earrings, bracelets and rings.

Captain Nemo's - Step into the 3°C ice bath challenge and unlock luxury rewards, including spa savings and pool upgrades.

Rose Gelateria - Try the exclusive SCIBS Dulce De Leche Macadamia gelato, a rich and indulgent limited-edition flavour.

Rivers & Co - Enjoy a waterfront two-course lunch or dinner for $89, perfect for long lunches or sunset dining.

Sanctuary Cove Golf - Access The Pines and The Palms through membership and stay-and-play packages, or enter the Lucky Draw for 18 holes on The Palms. 

 

Freedom Boat Club - Join Freedom Boat Club now and enjoy no weekly membership fees until 1 August 2026. Experience hassle-free boating without the costs and commitments of boat ownership.

Pablito's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Refuel with fresh tacos, signature cocktails and vibrant Mexican flavours throughout the Show.

Take your SCIBS experience beyond the marina and enjoy exclusive offers around every corner.

Have You Downloaded The SCIBS App?

Never miss a moment! Download the official SCIBS app to plan your day, navigate the Show, and grab exclusive offers!

The Home Of Outdoor Adventure

Anaconda is Australia's home of outdoor adventure, your gateway to create memorable outdoor experiences. We're here to gear you up for camping, fishing, hiking, boating and every adventure you dream of, with the biggest range from leading brands and a friendly, expert team. Our mission? To help you play more and pay less so you can explore further, adventure bigger, and make every moment outdoors count.

Whitehaven's Spectacular Showcase

Experience an impressive line-up of Australian debuts, Asia Pacific premieres, and worldwide launches, including:

??? AQUILA 32 SPORT
??? AQUILA 42 YACHT
??? AQUILA 42 COUPE - Australian Premiere
??? AQUILA 46 YACHT - Asia Pacific Premiere
??? AQUILA 50 SAIL - Asia Pacific Premiere
??? AQUILA 50 YACHT
??? AQUILA 54 YACHT
??? INTEGRITY 340 SEDAN MK II
??? INTEGRITY 520SX PLUS
??? WHITEHAVEN HARBOUR CLASSIC 40
??? WHITEHAVEN HARBOUR CLASSIC 52 - Worldwide Premiere
??? WHITEHAVEN 6000 - Worldwide Premiere
??? WHITEHAVEN 6500 - Worldwide Premiere

Check them out at the Show - Marina F Pier!

Discover The New Classic 609!

See the brand-new Classic 609 from Classic Motor Yachts. With a legendary pilot house, dual helm stations, spacious undercover cockpit, luxurious saloon with stainless steel doors, 210L freezer, and 85L bar fridge, this Fuhua-built yacht delivers safe, dependable, and economical cruising in style.

Twin Disc Pacific

Twin Disc Pacific is now the official Pacific distributor for Spot Zero® watermaker and purification systems. Discover this advanced ultra-pure water solution at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (21-24 May 2026) on the Twin Disc Pacific stand (G-Pier).

Discover Oceanico Powerboats

Visit Oceanico Powerboats at QU 3A Quay Street during SCIBS 2026.

Discover the XPLORER 4.50 and MANTA 3.20 catamarans, built with premium fibreglass finishes, stable handling and versatile on-water performance. Designed for 4-6 passengers, these compact catamarans are perfect for fishing, diving and relaxed days on the water.

Veuve Clicquot Personalisable Arrow

Celebrate a place that inspires you with a personalisable City Arrow tin containing Veuve Clicquot's signature champagne.

Meet The Crew At MRQ!

As Queensland's first state-wide marine rescue service, Marine Rescue Queensland is here to keep you safe on the water. Stop by our stand at PW18 and meet some of our amazing volunteer members. One Coast. One Crew. One MRQ.

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