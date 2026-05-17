Nordhavn introduces the new N100

Nordhavn introduces the new N100 © Nordhavn Nordhavn introduces the new N100 © Nordhavn

by Nordhavn 17 May 12:32 PDT

The Nordhavn name has become synonymous with expedition yachting, offering a full range of seaworthy vessels capable of crossing the world's oceans while delivering exceptional performance in the most demanding sea conditions.

At the same time, each yacht provides owners and guests with a luxurious and remarkably comfortable experience under way.

The all-new Nordhavn 100 is a masterful expression of refined luxury and uncompromising capability. Evolving from the award-winning Nordhavn 96, renowned for its global cruising pedigree and exceptional onboard comfort, the N100 advances the design with increased length and volume achieved through a larger traditional cockpit and fully extended side decks throughout.

This thoughtful evolution not only enhances the interior living spaces, but also creates more expansive and functional outdoor areas for entertaining, relaxation, and passagemaking. Purpose-built for the discerning yachtsman, the N100 delivers the freedom to explore without limits, backed by Nordhavn's unrivaled reputation for long-range performance, safety, engineering, and craftsmanship.

Basic Specifications: