Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Nordhavn introduces the new N100

by Nordhavn 17 May 12:32 PDT
Nordhavn introduces the new N100 © Nordhavn

The Nordhavn name has become synonymous with expedition yachting, offering a full range of seaworthy vessels capable of crossing the world's oceans while delivering exceptional performance in the most demanding sea conditions.

At the same time, each yacht provides owners and guests with a luxurious and remarkably comfortable experience under way.

The all-new Nordhavn 100 is a masterful expression of refined luxury and uncompromising capability. Evolving from the award-winning Nordhavn 96, renowned for its global cruising pedigree and exceptional onboard comfort, the N100 advances the design with increased length and volume achieved through a larger traditional cockpit and fully extended side decks throughout.

This thoughtful evolution not only enhances the interior living spaces, but also creates more expansive and functional outdoor areas for entertaining, relaxation, and passagemaking. Purpose-built for the discerning yachtsman, the N100 delivers the freedom to explore without limits, backed by Nordhavn's unrivaled reputation for long-range performance, safety, engineering, and craftsmanship.

Basic Specifications:

  • LOA: 100' 11" / 30.76 M
  • LWL: 89' 10" / 27.38 M
  • Beam: 24' 0" / 7.32 M
  • Draft: 8' 2" / 2.49 M
  • Displacement: 400,000 lbs. / 181.44 MT
  • Fuel capacity: 7000 US GALS / 26,498 L
  • Water capacity: 900 US GALS / 3,407 L
  • Holding tank capacity: 185 US GALS / 700 L
  • Gray water tank capacity: 190 US GALS / 719 L
  • Twin engines: Caterpillar C-18 - 600 hp @ 1800 rpm

Related Articles

Nordhavn Taco Run wrap up
2025 Taco Run wrapped up last Tuesday with a grand finale dinner The 2025 Taco Run wrapped up last Tuesday with a grand finale dinner at Marina Puerto Escondido. Posted on 7 Jan Introducing the brand new Nordhavn 46 MK II
This new model honors the legacy of the original. Nearly 40 years after redefining ocean cruising with the original Nordhavn 46, Pacific Asian Enterprises (PAE) proudly announces the launch of its modern successor: the Nordhavn 46 MK II. Posted on 17 Oct 2025 Nordhavn 71 Roundtable Discussion
Some of the parent company's masterminds gathered in the saloon recently Recently some of the masterminds behind Nordhavn parent company Pacific Asian Enterprises gathered in the saloon of the brand new hull #3 of the Nordhavn 71 series to discuss the mechanics and nuances of the company's latest luxury model. Posted on 9 Jun 2025 Nordhavn 71 ARKANA - Ensenada to San Jose Del Cabo
Maiden voyage with sales rep Eric Leishman and N68 DRAGON owner and fishing guru John Ellis Nordhavn 71 ARKANA - On her maiden voyage from Ensenada to San Jose Del Cabo, Baja with Nordhavn Southwest sales rep Eric Leishman and N68 DRAGON owner and fishing guru John Ellis. Posted on 8 Jan 2025 First look: Nordhavn 71 interior
The latest model in Nordhavn's line of production-forward boats The public got its first look at the all-new Nordhavn 71 a couple of weeks ago and now the rest of the world can get a peek at the interior of this fabulous new design. Posted on 12 Jun 2024 Owners Rendezvous to break Nordhavn record
The numbers easily top previous attendance records At least 60 Nordhavns are slated to converge in Poulsbo, WA, next week at the Nordhavn Owners Rendezvous, marking the largest number of Nordhavn yachts ever gathered. Posted on 4 May 2024 First Nordhavn 51 delivered to owners in Greece
Hull number one embarked on a 600 nautical mile shakedown from Istanbul to Rhodes The first Nordhavn 51 was delivered to her owners this week in Greece. Posted on 26 Mar 2024 Nordhavn profiles: Turkey factory
Jim Leishman discusses the Telgeren & Partners factory in Tuzla Nordhavn/PAE Vice President Jim Leishman discusses the Telgeren & Partners factory in Tuzla, Turkey, builder of the Nordhavn 41 and Nordhavn 51 Posted on 12 Feb 2024 Nordhavn 68 video walkthrough
With Garrett Severen on Sunday morning Nordhavn video walk through with Garrett Severen - Nordhavn 68 Sunday Morning Posted on 5 Feb 2024 Nordhavn convoy to the Sea of Cortez
A nod to the Nordhavn Atlantic Rally on the Pacific Ocean A convoy of Nordhavns, led by a Nordhavn 57 and comprising of crews manned with members of the brand's design, project and sales teams departed Dana Point, CA Wednesday for an extended cruise through international waters. Posted on 4 Dec 2023
Maritimo M75Barton Marine Pipe GlandsPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy