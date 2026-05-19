Experience the world-renowned ILIAD 53F at SCIBS

ILIAD Catamarans © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD Catamarans © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 18 May 22:51 PDT

Countdown to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Experience the world-renowned ILIAD 53F at this week's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 21-24 May on Australia's Gold Coast and discover why this long-range power catamaran is setting a new benchmark in luxury cruising.

Meet the team from ILIAD Catamarans and our Asia Pacific dealer The Yacht Sales Co. to explore the yacht's spacious layout and exquisite craftsmanship, discuss delivery opportunities and learn how the ILIAD 53F can be customised to suit your style and cruising ambitions.

Our team will also be available to answer questions on the entire ILIAD range, including the new ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid and ILIAD 60.

Dates: Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May

Location: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast | The Yacht Sales Co. Stand on D-Arm.

Register your appointment via the links below — we look forward to welcoming you at the show.

Inaugural ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid set for delivery

The first hull of the groundbreaking new ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid is now preparing for delivery, with her excited owners making plans to begin their cruising adventures in the Mediterranean.

Marking a major milestone for ILIAD Catamarans, this pioneering new model has already captured worldwide attention for its remarkable capability, efficiency and long-range cruising potential.

Engineered for greater freedom on the water, the ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid combines an impressive 7.45kW solar array with an advanced e-Motion hybrid system, allowing owners to seamlessly switch between diesel and electric propulsion. The result is reduced engine hours, lower emissions, extended range, and the ability to enjoy pristine, pollution-free anchorages in near silence.

Designed with comfort and peace of mind front of mind, the system also enables tranquil nights at anchor in air-conditioned comfort without the need for a noisy generator. Fast battery recharging and fully redundant systems further enhance onboard confidence, delivering exceptional autonomy for adventurous cruising.

With plans now under way for the world premiere of the ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid at leading European boat shows in late 2026, excitement around this extraordinary model continues to build.

Stay tuned for more details or get in touch with your local ILIAD dealer to learn more.

Read more about ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid

Dolphins, Dark Seas & Unexpected Stowaways

Recently, ILIAD Catamarans Sales Manager Marcus Overman joined Captain Leon aboard a new 2024 ILIAD 53F for the latest leg of her journey north — a 580-nautical-mile offshore delivery from Hope Harbour on Queensland's Gold Coast to Coral Sea Marina in the Whitsundays.

The trip would complete the second stage of a roughly 1,000-nautical-mile relocation for the yacht, positioning her for an idyllic winter cruising season ahead for her owners.

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