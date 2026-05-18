Please select your home edition
Edition

Grand Banks on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Grand Banks 18 May 14:27 PDT 21-24 May 2026
Grand Banks 60 © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks will be showcasing the Grand Banks 60 at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 21-24.

Join us at Sanctuary Cove Marina to explore this motor yacht as we mark 70 years of Grand Banks—a legacy shaped by timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship, and a continued pursuit of performance and efficiency on the water.

Experience a visual timeline of the brand's evolution, highlighting key moments in design, craftsmanship, and innovation over seven decades. From heritage models to today's modern long-range cruising yachts, the display offers a rare opportunity to experience the journey first-hand.

Book a tour with our factory-direct team for a personalised walkthrough of the Grand Banks 60.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
MAY 21 - 24, 2026
Connector G | Sanctuary Cove Marina, Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast

Book a tour

On display - Grand Banks 60 Model

The Grand Banks 60. Launched in 2018 to great acclaim and popularity among owners and enthusiasts, this luxury motor yacht embodies the brand's enduring values of craftsmanship, design, and efficiency.

Each Grand Banks 60 is customised to its owner and built with meticulous attention to detail, from the precision of its joinery to the elegant flow of its interiors. Its timeless profile recalls the iconic lines that have long defined Grand Banks, while integrating modern design cues that meet the expectations of today's most discerning yachtsmen.

Learn more here...

Related Articles

Grand Banks celebrates 70 years of cruising yachts
Honoring seven decades of craftsmanship and heritage that have shaped modern passage making at speed Grand Banks Yachts is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in 2026, marking seven decades of boatbuilding innovation that has shaped the modern power cruising yacht. Posted on 16 Mar Class-leading Grand Banks 62 announced
The new era of Grand Banks performance delivers more speed, more range and more adventure With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range. Posted on 21 Jan Grand Banks returns to the Genoa Boat Show
Excited to return to the Italian market with the Grand Banks 60 Grand Banks Yachts Limited (GBY:SP) Grand Banks, the venerable builder synonymous with long-range cruising, is excited to return to the Italian market and is exhibiting at the Genoa Boat Show from September 18 to 23, 2025. Posted on 19 Sep 2025 Grand Banks 62 model launched to great acclaim
Over 1,000 visitors stepped aboard the Grand Banks 62 during the Palm Beach International Boat Show Grand Banks Yachts is proud to share the successful world premiere of the new Grand Banks 62, which took place at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 27 Apr 2025 Lynn Fischer joins GB Marine Group
As Global Chief Marketing Officer GB Marine Group, designer and builder of the iconic Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Lynn Fischer as Chief Marketing Officer. Posted on 18 Apr 2025 New Grand Banks 62 to make global debut
At the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show What does it take to consistently design, build, and deliver luxury yachts that represent a new era of long-range cruising? Posted on 4 Mar 2025 Introducing the Grand Banks 62
Delivering more speed, more range, and more adventure With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its near 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range. Posted on 3 Jul 2024 The Grand Banks 85
World debut of new flagship What began as American Marine in 1956 with the famous line of Grand Banks yachts that defined the "recreational trawler" category, and became an international sensation, continued to grow and was later listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1987. Posted on 26 Mar 2022 Grand Banks launches the new flagship GB85
The exquisite GB60 proved to be both an evolution and a revolution Mark Richards is a champion yachtsman and an award-winning boat designer. In 2014, he took on a new challenge. He came on board to modernize and relaunch one of the world's most iconic brands: Grand Banks Yachts. Posted on 7 Mar 2022 Grand Banks 85 Update
Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Posted on 3 Jun 2021
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy