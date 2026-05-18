Grand Banks on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Grand Banks 60 © Grand Banks Yachts Grand Banks 60 © Grand Banks Yachts

by Grand Banks 18 May 14:27 PDT

Grand Banks will be showcasing the Grand Banks 60 at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 21-24.

Join us at Sanctuary Cove Marina to explore this motor yacht as we mark 70 years of Grand Banks—a legacy shaped by timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship, and a continued pursuit of performance and efficiency on the water.

Experience a visual timeline of the brand's evolution, highlighting key moments in design, craftsmanship, and innovation over seven decades. From heritage models to today's modern long-range cruising yachts, the display offers a rare opportunity to experience the journey first-hand.

Book a tour with our factory-direct team for a personalised walkthrough of the Grand Banks 60.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

MAY 21 - 24, 2026

Connector G | Sanctuary Cove Marina, Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast

Book a tour

On display - Grand Banks 60 Model

The Grand Banks 60. Launched in 2018 to great acclaim and popularity among owners and enthusiasts, this luxury motor yacht embodies the brand's enduring values of craftsmanship, design, and efficiency.

Each Grand Banks 60 is customised to its owner and built with meticulous attention to detail, from the precision of its joinery to the elegant flow of its interiors. Its timeless profile recalls the iconic lines that have long defined Grand Banks, while integrating modern design cues that meet the expectations of today's most discerning yachtsmen.

Learn more here...